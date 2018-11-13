Boks tackle Scots without Faf

Cape Town - Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk will not be available for Saturday’s Test against Scotland in Edinburgh.

De Klerk, who started in the No 9 jersey against France in Paris last weekend, was released on Monday to play for his English club Sale Sharks this weekend.

It’s uncertain if De Klerk will be available for the Springboks’ final Test of their year-end tour against Wales in Cardiff on November 24.

De Klerk also missed South Africa's first tour match against England as the encounter fell outside World Rugby’s Test window.

Ivan van Zyl started at scrumhalf against England, while Embrose Papier featured on the bench against England and France.

Louis Schreuder is the other scrumhalf in the Bok squad.

Coach Rassie Erasmus will name his team on Thursday, with Saturday's Test at Murrayfield scheduled for 19:20 (SA time).

