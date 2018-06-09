NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Boks still sweating on Nyakane fitness

2018-06-09 07:29
Trevor Nyakane (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Springboks have still not made a decision on Trevor Nyakane's availability for Saturday's first Test against England at Ellis Park. 

Nyakane was named in the starting line-up for the clash at tighthead prop, but he was bracketed alongside Wilco Louw as he continues to struggle with a rib injury. 

The Boks had hoped to make a decision on Nyakane on Friday, but Rassie Erasmus will now give Nyakane as long as possible to recover and a call will be made on Saturday. 

If Nyakane is ruled out, then Louw will start in his place while Thomas du Toit will be promoted to the bench. 

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05.

Teams:

South Africa 

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Trevor Nyakane/Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw/Thomas du Toit, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Warrick Gelant

England 

15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 11 Mike Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Chris Robshaw, 5 Nick Isiekwe, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola

Substitutes: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Brad Shields, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Piers Francis, 23 Denny Solomona

 

springboks  |  trevor nyakane  |  rugby
