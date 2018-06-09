Boks still sweating on Nyakane fitness

Cape
Town - The Springboks have still not made a decision on Trevor Nyakane's availability
for Saturday's first Test against England at Ellis Park.
Nyakane was named in the starting
line-up for the clash at tighthead prop, but he was bracketed alongside Wilco
Louw as he continues to struggle with a rib injury.
The Boks had hoped to make a
decision on Nyakane on Friday, but Rassie Erasmus will now give Nyakane as long
as possible to recover and a call will be made on Saturday.
If Nyakane is ruled out, then
Louw will start in his place while Thomas du Toit will be promoted to the
bench.
Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05.
Teams:
South Africa
15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de
Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane
Vermeulen, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG
Snyman, 3 Trevor Nyakane/Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira
Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco
Louw/Thomas du Toit, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Ivan van
Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Warrick Gelant
England
15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell
(captain), 11 Mike Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom
Curry, 6 Chris Robshaw, 5 Nick Isiekwe, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie
George, 1 Mako Vunipola
Substitutes: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry
Williams, 19 Brad Shields, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Piers Francis,
23 Denny Solomona