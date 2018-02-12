NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Boks stay at No 5 in rankings

2018-02-12 18:23
Springboks (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - There was little movement in the top echelons of the official World Rugby rankings following Test action this past weekend.

Scotland, who beat France 32-26 in their Six Nations clash at Murrayfield, were the only side in the top 10 to improve their rating points.

The fraction under two-tenths of a point that Scotland picked up was however not enough for them to improve their position of seventh.

The Springboks remain at No 5 ahead of Wales, having moved up a position last week.

Results in the Six Nations could continue to affect South Africa's ranking as the Boks only start their Test season with a three-Test series against England in June.

The first Test is scheduled for Ellis Park in Johannesburg on June 9, followed by Tests at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein (June 16) and Newlands in Cape Town (June 23).

Top 20 in latest World Rugby standings:

1. New Zealand 93.99
2. England 90.87
3. Ireland 86.86
4. Australia 85.49
5. South Africa 83.81
6. Wales 83.43
7. Scotland 82.94
8. Argentina 78.22
9. Fiji 77.93
10. France 77.43
11. Japan 75.66
12. Georgia 73.46
13. Tonga 71.87
14. Italy 71.25
15. Romania 69.58
16. Samoa 69.03
17. USA 66.92
18. Uruguay 66.92
19. Spain 63.26
20. Russia 62.88

