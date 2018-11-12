Boks stay 5th in rankings after last-gasp France win

Cape Town - The Springboks remain fifth in the official World Rugby rankings following their win over France in Paris over the weekend.

Replacement hooker Bongi Mbonambi scored a try after the hooter which gave the Boks a 29-26 win at the Stade de France.

South Africa gained 0.91 rating points but it was not enough for them to surpass England in fourth spot.

England’s 16-15 home loss to New Zealand saw them lose 0.62 rating points but they remain 1.6 points ahead of the Boks.

The All Blacks, meanwhile, increased their lead at the top of the rankings over Ireland to 3.46 points.

Elsewhere, Scotland - who beat Fiji 54-17 in Edinburgh - moved up a spot ahead of Australia in sixth position.

The Wallabies’ 9-6 defeat to Wales in Cardiff saw them lose 0.35 rating points and it was enough for them to slip to seventh in the world.

Top 20 in the current World Rugby rankings:



1. New Zealand 93.58

2. Ireland 90.12

3. Wales 86.70

4. England 85.54

5. South Africa 83.94

6. Scotland 82.75

7. Australia 82.51

8. France 78.20

9. Argentina 78.01

10. Fiji 76.40

11. Japan 75.24

12. Tonga 73.84

13. Italy 73.32

14. Georgia 72.37

15. USA 72.32

16. Romania 68.25

17. Samoa 67.61

18. Uruguay 65.37

19. Russia 65.20

20. Spain 63.09



Other:



22. Namibia 59.66

29. Kenya 54.85

40. Zimbabwe 49.28

