NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Boks stay 5th in rankings after last-gasp France win

2018-11-12 14:25
Rassie Erasmus
Rassie Erasmus (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springboks remain fifth in the official World Rugby rankings following their win over France in Paris over the weekend.

READ: Springboks v France - 5 talking points

Replacement hooker Bongi Mbonambi scored a try after the hooter which gave the Boks a 29-26 win at the Stade de France.

South Africa gained 0.91 rating points but it was not enough for them to surpass England in fourth spot.

England’s 16-15 home loss to New Zealand saw them lose 0.62 rating points but they remain 1.6 points ahead of the Boks.

The All Blacks, meanwhile, increased their lead at the top of the rankings over Ireland to 3.46 points.

Elsewhere, Scotland - who beat Fiji 54-17 in Edinburgh - moved up a spot ahead of Australia in sixth position.

The Wallabies’ 9-6 defeat to Wales in Cardiff saw them lose 0.35 rating points and it was enough for them to slip to seventh in the world.

Top 20 in the current World Rugby rankings:

1. New Zealand 93.58
2. Ireland 90.12
3. Wales 86.70
4. England 85.54
5. South Africa 83.94
6. Scotland 82.75
7. Australia 82.51
8. France 78.20
9. Argentina 78.01
10. Fiji 76.40
11. Japan 75.24
12. Tonga 73.84
13. Italy 73.32
14. Georgia 72.37
15. USA 72.32
16. Romania 68.25
17. Samoa 67.61
18. Uruguay 65.37
19. Russia 65.20
20. Spain 63.09

Other:

22. Namibia 59.66
29. Kenya 54.85
40. Zimbabwe 49.28

FULL RANKINGS

Read more on:    springboks  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Bulls protected if Hendricks heart issue resurfaces

2018-11-12 12:52

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kaplan: TMO call against England was incorrect 'There's something loose between my legs': Vettel in radio shock 5 talking points: France v Springboks World Rugby: England disallowed try was 'correct call' Bok ratings: Saved by mid-match switches!
Chart-busters! Miller, Du Plessis hit ‘Top 20’ Bulls protected if Hendricks heart issue resurfaces Proteas: World Cup picture after Aussie series Bulls unveil Super Rugby training squad Mallett: Springbok subs made a real difference

Fixtures
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v TBC, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which of the five nominees for 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year deserves the award most?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Stone attempts 500-ball hole-in-one challenge
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 