NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Boks must channel anger, bury France

2018-11-05 12:46
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer

Cape Town - Constructive aggression and intensity ... that’s what South Africa must aim to take onto the Stade de France pitch this Saturday following their varying frustrations at Twickenham.

The game against the essentially moderate, eighth-ranked French has become a “must win” in many respects: the Boks of 2018 have slipped into negative win-percentage terrain (45.45%) and another setback would increase the danger of the tour as a whole - with Scotland and Wales still ahead - going belly-up at a wearying time of year for southern hemisphere players even as things stand.

But these Boks and their head coach, Rassie Erasmus, continue, despite the bumps on the road, to look a “nearly very decent” outfit and you do pick up a sense that public sentiment is still some way short of turning mutinous against them in any pronounced way.

A personnel tweak here, greater accuracy in execution of a well-intended move there ... the Springboks look closer to a World Cup 2019-challenging outfit than they did a year ago, unless you are a diehard devotee of previous mastermind Allister Coetzee and have a fierily alternative take on this.

Bear in mind, as I wrote in the aftermath of the controversial 12-11 loss to England, that the current national side are already one win better off than they were after year one of Coetzee’s two-year spell in charge and had a considerably better Rugby Championship, very recently, than they did in 2017.

So all is not lost ... though many people will also begin to substantially revise their views, you can be sure, if they crash to the French for the first time in seven bilateral encounters.

That is why it is essential for Erasmus, one of the shrewder and more perceptive strategists out there, to channel the indignation the vast majority of his charges presumably feel over the result-influencing Owen Farrell flashpoint into a rip-roaring, focused and more polished showing in Paris (22:05 SA time).

It is well within them, against another European side hit with injury problems and who last played (in a three-Test series) in New Zealand during June: they were duly beaten 52-11, 26-13 and 49-14.

They are on a four-game losing streak if you add in their Six Nations-closer against Wales in Cardiff (13-14), although the previous match had seen them down England 22-16 at Stade de France which should snap the Boks - considering their own latest outcome against Eddie Jones’s charges - out of any sense of complacency.

South Africa did pip the French 18-17 on their equivalent European tour last year, and that despite fielding a backline, in particular, that was loaded with players (Andries Coetzee, Dillyn Leyds, Francois Venter, Courtnall Skosan) who have since dropped notably off the green-and-gold radar.

The current back division has a collectively deadlier look and feel to it, though some cynicism on that view would justifiably mount if the Boks play second fiddle this weekend.

It will be a surprise if Erasmus finds it hard to motivate his men for the Parisian challenge, given what went down at “Twickers” and the climate of injustice fostered by many neutrals and even a few English supporters: plenty of Bok individuals had genuinely good personal matches despite the setback, both behind the pack and in the heart of the boiler room itself.

Similarly, there would be cause for some frowns if the coach shakes the selection bag too violently later this week, albeit that premier lock Eben Etzebeth is regrettably laid low again and Erasmus will have some availabilities of foreign-based players as reasonably pleasant dilemmas to grapple with.

The Boks looked in massive command for generous tracts of the Twickenham clash, as evidenced from much of the statistical data, and if the error-rate is spiritedly arrested in game two they really should be in profitable business.

Just another reason to think “glass half full” is that South Africa, last Saturday, did not concede a try (and seldom truly looked like doing so, either) for the first time under Erasmus’s tenure – that last happened 13 Tests ago when they beat admittedly humdrum Italy 35-6 in Padova in November last year.

But they might also, and especially considering their infuriating attacking lineout woes, take greater heed as this tour progresses of the well-meaning advice recently on Sport24 from former coach Heyneke Meyer, who had an excellent record on end-of-year tours.

Meyer reminded of the value of being prepared to “arm-wrestle, grind games out” in European conditions ... and said that included, often enough, being prepared to kick at the posts when opportunities were on offer to build gradual scoreboard pressure.

In retrospect, spurning some chances to kick goals from penalties in a tussle decided by one, agonising point in London may be haunting some of the Bok players and strategists ...

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

Read more on:    springboks  |  rassie erasmus  |  eben etzebeth  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Underfire Gardner's next Test: Kenya v Germany

2018-11-05 12:47

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Owen Farrell 'tackle' - fair or foul? WATCH: SA fighter lands 'knockout of the year' at EFC 75 5 talking points: England v Springboks Mallett: Boks can look at themselves and ref Oops … Rassie slips into ‘negative equity’
5 talking points: England v Springboks Steyn lauds Proteas' 'hot' bowling attack WP’s money woes open door for Brits’ Bulls move Currie Cup 2019 set for dramatic revamp Baxter to be sacked if Bafana fail to qualify for AFCON 2019

Fixtures
Saturday, 10 November 2018
France v South Africa, Stade de France 18:00
France v South Africa, Stade de France 22:05
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which of the five nominees for 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year deserves the award most?

Latest Multimedia

Woza Nazo episode 3: DJ Cleo talks Soweto derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 