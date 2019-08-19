NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Boks move past England in rankings

2019-08-19 14:08
Rassie Erasmus
Rassie Erasmus (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springboks have moved past England into fourth spot on the official World Rugby rankings.

This follows South Africa's 24-18 win over Argentina in Pretoria on Saturday and England's 13-6 defeat to Wales in Cardiff.

The Welsh, who have won 15 of their last 16 Tests, have moved past the All Blacks into top spot for the first time.

New Zealand beat Australia 36-0 in Auckland to retain the Bledisloe Cup but it was not enough for them to relinquish top spot for the first time since November 2009.

Elsewhere, France moved past Scotland into seventh spot after beating them 27-10 in Paris.

Top 20 in the latest World Rugby rankings:

1. Wales 89.43
2. New Zealand 89.40
3. Ireland 88.69
4. South Africa 86.83
5. England 86.79
6. Australia 84.05
7. France 80.58
8. Scotland 79.01
9. Japan 77.21
10. Fiji 76.98
11. Argentina 76.29
12. Georgia 74.42
13. Italy 72.04
14. USA 71.93
15. Tonga 71.49
16. Samoa 69.08
17. Spain 68.15
18. Romania 66.69
19. Uruguay 65.18
20. Russia 64.81

Others:

23. Namibia 61.01
32. Kenya 51.44
33. Zimbabwe 51.42

Read more on:    england  |  springboks  |  wales  |  rwc 2019  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Pretoria Test: Have these five Boks blown it? 5 talking points: Springboks v Argentina Mallett: Boks fortunate to escape with win Boks: The rising importance of Frans Steyn 36-player Bok squad gathers in Bloem for RWC camp
Boks: The rising importance of Frans Steyn Italy coach: We can beat Boks at 2019 World Cup All Blacks coach puzzled after losing No 1 ranking Rassie will take 3 scrumhalves to World Cup 36-player Bok squad gathers in Bloem for RWC camp

Fixtures
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v Canada, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Did the Springboks' performance against the All Blacks in Wellington change your belief in who will win the Rugby World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 