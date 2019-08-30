NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Boks' Jones appointment concerns Irish coach Schmidt

2019-08-30 11:56
Joe Schmidt (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt is concerned that South Africa’s coaching appointment of Felix Jones will leak inside knowledge from his camp.

Jones was reunited with former Munster boss Rassie Erasmus this week after being confirmed in a role with the Springboks for the  2019 Rugby World Cup.

But Schmidt has spoken of his disappointment that the former international back, who was involved in a coaching capacity during Ireland’s 2017’s Tests couldn’t have been tempted to stay in his home country.

“It’s an awkward situation with Felix,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for him to go to a World Cup with a team that are on a massive upward swing.

“It’s awkward because - you don’t have to be a rocket scientist - he came to Japan with us the last time, so he was right in amongst us.

“He was with us, he’s seen everything that we deliver and would have a great knowledge of even the language we use in our camp, so it’s awkward for us.”

He added: “There were a couple of opportunities here, but I’d be a massive fan of what Felix has got to offer in the future, and it will be a great learning experience for him.

“I just hope that we don’t suffer as a consequence because he’s a smart coach, he already knows a lot about us and if we do get to a quarter-final it has to be either New Zealand, South Africa or Italy that we do play against.

“That would mean he could be directly opposite us on the coaching bench.”

Ireland are in Pool A of the World Cup alongside Scotland, Japan, Russia and Samoa and are favourites to top the group, while South Africa are second favourites in Pool C, which includes New Zealand, meaning they could well meet in what would be a mouth-watering quarter-final.

Read more on:    ireland  |  springboks  |  rwc 2019  |  felix jones  |  joe schmidt  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Dyantyi charged with doping violation after 'B' sample tests positive Presenting … potent Bok 'stay-at-homes' Pub owner gives version of alleged Eben Etzebeth incident 3 South Africans named in Japan's RWC squad Author responds after Kolisi distances himself from new book
Presenting … potent Bok 'stay-at-homes' Hendricks ton in vain as SA 'A' go down to India Doc Khumalo pays heartfelt tribute to late David Kekana SABC agrees to R72m per season fee for PSL matches SA's Harris nets cool R890 000 in US Open defeat

Fixtures
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v Canada, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

How will the Springboks fare at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 