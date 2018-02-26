NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Boks in the USA! SA to face Wales in Washington

2018-02-26 19:37
Jurie Roux (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Springboks will kick off their 2018 international season on an historic note when they face Wales in a once-off Test in Washington DC in the USA on Saturday, June 2. 

This momentous match – the first time the Boks will face Tier One opposition on neutral ground outside the Rugby World Cup – was confirmed by event hosts, Rugby International Marketing (RIM), the commercial arm of USA Rugby, on Monday.

Kick-off is scheduled for 17h00 (23h00 SA time) in the Robert F. Kennedy Stadium (RFK) in Washington DC.

It will be the 34rd Test between South Africa and Wales, with the Springboks having won 28 Tests, lost four while one encounter ended in a draw, for a winning rate of 85%.

Wales won the last two Tests between these teams, both in Cardiff.

The match – the first between two top tier teams in the US capital – was announced on Monday at a special ceremony at the South African Embassy in Washington DC. The South African Ambassador to the United States, Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu, and the First Minister of Wales, Carwin Jones, were in attendance.

Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby, said the Springboks were delighted to play against Wales on US soil.

It will be the Boks’ first visit to that country since December 2001, when they beat the USA Eagles, 43-20, in Houston.

“The match in Washington allows us to take Springbok rugby to America and to potentially expand the team’s appeal to very large audience,” said Roux.

“Our research shows that the Springboks have a growing worldwide fan base and we see the match in Washington as ideal platform to tap into a market that offers huge possibilities for South African rugby, in the exciting American sporting area.

“We are also grateful to the Wales Rugby Union for their efforts in making this match a reality and it will get a very challenging international season off to a great start.”

David Sternberg, CEO of Rugby International Marketing (RIM), the local events organizing committee, said: “We are very pleased to be hosting this signature event in the nation’s capital in June.

“Not only are we bringing two established rugby nations together for an amazing match, we are also activating a large and passionate regional rugby community and accelerating the growth of the sport’s popularity in America as we head into the Rugby World Cup Sevens in July.”

The Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, commonly known as RFK Stadium and originally named District of Columbia Stadium, is a multi-purpose stadium in Washington, DC, located near the well-known the US Capitol building.

The stadium has a seating capacity of 45 000.

Tickets for the match will go on sale from Tuesday, March 13. 

