Boks in bizarre hotel bomb scare

Cape Town - The Springboks were involved in a bizarre bomb scare on the eve of their Test against Wales in Cardiff, according to reports.

The Daily Mail reports that, on Friday, the Bok team hotel had to be evacuated when a suspicious package was found in one of the players' laundry.

The item, which turned out to be a ticking clock, was found by one of the hotel staff members while the Boks were at their captain's run.

According to the report, police were called immediately and they proceeded to evacuate the hotel before heading to the Principality Stadium to speak to the Boks.

Three Bok players, including centre Jesse Kriel, were then taken back to the team hotel for questioning.

"At 2pm on Friday, November 23, there was an incident where our housekeeping team discovered a suspicious package in one of the bedrooms," a Hilton Hotel statement read.

"She notified hotel management and, as per our protocol, we evacuated bedrooms above and below the floor in question and contacted the police immediately.

"They investigated promptly and, fortunately, quickly gave the all-clear."

The Boks went on to lose 20-11 to Wales on Saturday with Kriel scoring the only try of the game for the visitors.



