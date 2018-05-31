NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Boks hit the ground running in Washington

2018-05-31 20:24
Springboks in Washington (Supplied)
Related Links
  Video

I'm committed to 7s now, next year I will aim for Boks - Kwagga Smith

2017-11-28 13:42

Springbok Sevens forward Kwagga Smith is not only determined to add another successful stint with the Blitzboks to his already impressive rugby CV, he also wants to improve his skill set as a player, and earn Bok colours in the 15-man game. Watch.

Cape Town - The Springbok tour group arrived in Washington DC on Thursday morning (local time) and went immediately into their preparation routine for Saturday’s Test against Wales at the RFK Stadium.

The once-off international in the United States capital kicks off a busy month for the South Africans, who also clash with England over the course of three successive weeks in the highly anticipated Castle Lager Incoming Series.

The Springboks’ travelling party of 26 players and management staff arrived in Washington DC at around 07h00 (13h00 SA time), and the players went straight into their recovery exercises after checking into their hotel.

Aled Walters, the Springboks’ Head of Athletic Performance, put the 26-man group through various mobility and movement drills to ensure the players’ bodies recuperate sufficiently after travelling to the US from South Africa.

After lunch and a short resting period, the Springbok squad headed over to the nearby Trinity University where they conducted an open training session, which was witnessed by a group of enthusiastic local supporters.

Earlier, the team arrived to a warm welcome at the Washington Dulles International Airport, where they were greeted by Bok fans and personnel from the South African Embassy. The entire squad and management wore commemorative Madiba t-shirts to commemorate the 100 year anniversary celebrations of the former SA President Nelson Mandela.

Pieter-Steph du Toit will captain the Springboks for the first time on Saturday when he leads the South African side - sporting seven new caps and a further six uncapped players on the bench - into battle against Wales.

Read more on:    springboks  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Dyantyi fired up for Bok challenge

2018-05-31 18:20

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Zidane confirms shock Real Madrid exit De Villiers released from SA Rugby contract Big Bash clubs eager to fight for AB's signature Skinstad tells Boks to 'smash' Welsh Serena keeps 'Black Panther' catsuit despite questions
Departing SA coaches give SA Rugby grey hairs Bok team: Be excited, not concerned One-year countdown to Cricket World Cup begins Graeme Smith: AB is 'irreplaceable' Super Rugby suspensions beggar belief

Fixtures
Saturday, 02 June 2018
Wales v South Africa, RFK Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Estadio Centenario 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 23:00
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:00
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 23:00
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Nelspruit Rugby Stadium 23:00
Vote

Now that both squads have been revealed, how will the Springboks v England 3-Test series pan out?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 