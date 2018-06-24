NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Boks have no issues with 'trigger happy' Kiwi ref

2018-06-24 17:05
Glen Jackson (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard

Cape Town - The Springboks have no issues with the performance of Kiwi referee Glen Jackson following their 25-10 loss to England at Newlands on Saturday. 

The Boks struggled in wet, windy and cold conditions to end the series in disappointing fashion, but they do emerge as 2-1 winners over the three Tests. 

READ: Rassie hints at Damian Willemse call-up

While the conditions made life difficult for everyone on Saturday, the English looked far more at home and dominated the kicking exchanges while they were better at looking after the ball for longer periods.

Arguably the biggest difference between the sides on the day, however, was in their discipline.

Both sides scored just one try each but it was Owen Farrell's six penalty goals that ultimately won his side the game while Elton Jantjies kicked just one for the Boks. 

In total, South Africa conceded 14 penalties to just six from England, with many of those coming on the ground where the visitors emerged as dominant in the breakdown battle. 

Speaking after the match, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus revealed that he had spoken at length to his charges about Jackson's no-nonsense approach at the breakdown, but that they had not implemented on the day. 

"We chatted before about Glen and he is definitely trigger happy at the breakdowns, without a doubt," Erasmus explained.

"But we knew that before the game. He gives the most penalties, by far, at the breakdown. We prepared for that.

"He wants a nice, clean breakdown so it’s not like that was a surprise for us.

"It was just a matter of us adapting to that. I don’t think they were unfair penalties."

Skipper Siya Kolisi agreed.

"I'm not going to make excuses," he said.

"We were late a couple of times and the referee makes his decisions. I think he did a brilliant job today. We knew what was coming our way and he didn’t adjust." 

NEXT ON SPORT24X

4 more black presenters slam SuperSport in explosive letter

2018-06-24 14:16

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bok ratings: Du Toit took best to slush 4 more black presenters slam SuperSport in explosive letter Boks fall flat at miserable Newlands Jantjies woeful at Newlands, but still has Bok future Vermeulen out of Rugby Championship
WATCH: Springbok Impi slip - and fall - at Newlands Vermeulen out of Rugby Championship Bok ratings: Du Toit took best to slush WRAP: June Test results - Week 3 WRAP: SWC 2018 - Group phase

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Oita Bank Stadium 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 21:40
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:10
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Noevir Stadium 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 21:40
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 03:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Estadio Centenario 21:40
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Vote

Will Elton Jantjies ever play for the Springboks again?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Robbie Williams explains middle finger gesture during SWC ceremony
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 