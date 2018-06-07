NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Boks have ammo for strong ‘last 20’

2018-06-07 13:36
Akker van der Merwe (Gallo)
Related Links

Comment: Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer

Cape Town – The starting line-up almost exactly as speculated for much of the week, composition of Rassie Erasmus’s Springbok bench for the first Test against England on Saturday became an intriguing element … and it appears to cut the mustard.

South Africa’s still fledgling head coach, for a clash that looks pretty tough to call result-wise, revealed his hand for the keenly-awaited Emirates Airline Park fixture on Thursday and has good reason to anticipate crucial, late-game impact from his bench troops - assembled with a conventional five-three split between forwards and backs.

No doubt also hopeful that English legs and lungs will buckle in the final quarter at altitude (many of their ranks experiencing it at this premier level of the game for the first time) Erasmus has assembled largely appealing Bok firepower off the “splinters”.

At least on paper, it is a gratifying aspect, and could come into play positively - regardless of whether the home nation are protecting a lead at an advanced stage or urgently seeking to eliminate a deficit on the scoreboard.

Erasmus’s starting XV will not have significantly ruffled the feathers of the many pundits who predicted it almost to a tee from as early as Sunday or Monday, when it was already apparent that very few – it ended up being none – of the hastily-assembled, rookie line-up from the Wales defeat in the United States would crack the nod.

True to his prior-stated intentions, the coach shielded every single player who begins this Saturday from the long haul to Washington DC and back.

But the bench, by contrast, is fully subscribed by men who had at least some role, most of them fairly constructively, in the dubious Wales exercise.

That situation could change slightly if Wilco Louw, the tighthead prop who started last weekend, is hastily brought into the XV against England; the intended first-choice now, Trevor Nyakane, is nursing a doubt-raising niggle.

As with last Saturday, there is a strong sense of the “unknown” about the Bok XV, as an awful lot of combinations will be tried out for a first time, even if there is little reason to beef about the vast majority of selections on paper (including on the basis of 2018 Super Rugby form, which explains new caps RG Snyman, S’bu Nkosi and Aphiwe Dyantyi).

But this week there are also some reassuringly more seasoned “captains of positions” … like 98-cap Tendai Mtawarira in the front row, Duane Vermeulen and captain Siya Kolisi as street-smart loosies, 28-Test Damian de Allende in charge of the midfield and Willie le Roux at the tiller, as it were, of the novice back three.

Particularly among the forwards, the bench could come up with some vital dynamite as the game develops.

Reserve hooker Akker van der Merwe will be on high alert, in some respects, as starter Bongi Mbonambi, while a deserving first choice purely on reputation over the last year or so (and considering Malcolm Marx’s unfortunate absence), boasts very little high-tier rugby in recent months after his appendix issues and may run low on gas after the break.

Van der Merwe, remember, is no stranger to Ellis Park despite his shift to the Sharks last year; he is a born-and-bred Gautenger and the “Angry Warthog” is tailor-made for impact purposes with his busy style and instinctive enthusiasm.

Then there’s Steven Kitshoff, the barnstorming loose-head prop who made a massive difference to the Bok scrum in Washington, as they looked to have taken charge last weekend ahead of the sadly game-swaying Robert du Preez charge-down.

Especially once the veteran Mtawarira has gone past the well-merited 100-cap mark for the Boks, the younger Kitshoff should only apply increasing pressure for the No 1 jersey (rather than 17), and that phenomenon may not differ when he enters the fray more immediately this Saturday.

But another with a point to prove once unleashed off the bench this weekend will be Pieter-Steph du Toit … possibly a little unlucky not to have made the run-out combo?

He offers a bit more “meat” than Franco Mostert does in the No 5 lock role (though the Lions trojan earns the starting rights here and will want to impress his home faithful), and the blond bomber was also finally looking the part as a Test blindside flank in the dying embers of Allister Coetzee’s coaching tenure.

Successor Erasmus, I believe, has also been shrewd in offering the rangy Sikhumbuzo Notshe a spot among the reserves for a second week in a row.

If the Boks are wanting or needing to up the tempo late in the contest, the skill set of the 25-year-old, potentially a bit of a “Pierre Spies” for thundering runs, could come in very handy on the usually rock-hard Highveld pitch.

There’s a game-changer by reputation among the backline reserves, too, as generally in-form Bulls representative Warrick Gelant could get an opportunity for some bamboozling stepping and jinking either from fullback or wing in the closing stages …

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Boks' bright record at Ellis Park

2018-06-07 12:54

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Springboks to make history with all-black front-row Mystery surrounds Bismarck, Steyn injuries Rassie sweats on Nyakane as side to face England named Double Bok blow as Steyn, Bismarck out of England series Steyn smashed, but unscathed in comeback match
WATCH: AB surprises young, emotional fan WRAP: World Rugby Under-20 Championship 14 stats and facts: Springboks v England Bafana drop in latest FIFA rankings Dale Steyn fully fit, Sri Lanka tour on the cards

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Estadio Centenario 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 23:00
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:00
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 23:00
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Nelspruit Rugby Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Vote

Now that both squads have been revealed, how will the Springboks v England 3-Test series pan out?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Andy Murray goes 'electric' with Jaguar
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 