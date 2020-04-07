NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Boks feature twice in British scribe's 10 best ever Test teams

2020-04-07 11:05
Rugby World Cup, Springboks
Springboks 2019 Rugby World Cup champions (Getty Images)
Renowned British rugby scribe Stephen Jones has included two Springbok teams in his list of the top 10 Test teams of all-time.

Writing for the UK-based The Times, Jones ranked the All Blacks team of the mid-1990s as the best ever, despite them losing the 1995 World Cup final 15-12 to South Africa.

"The New Zealand team that should have won Rugby World Cup in 1995 but went on the year after to beat the Springboks 3-1 in South Africa in four weeks (the first win was in the Tri Nations, then Sean Fitzpatrick’s team won their first-ever series in South Africa). Colossal team in every position - back row of Josh Kronfeld, Michael Jones and Zinzan Brooke. Tasty," Jones wrote.

He included Nick Mallett's Springboks - who won a then world record-equalling 17 Tests in a row from 1997 to 1998 - at No 5 on the list.

Rassie Erasmus' 2019 World Cup-winning Boks, who beat England 32-12 in the final in Yokohama, also round out the top 10.

Jones ranked England's 2003 World Cup-winning team in second place, saying the Clive Woodward-coached outfit was "so good that they were actually a little past their peak by the time of the tournament."

England beat Australia 20-17 after extra-time in the 2003 final in Sydney.

Stephen Jones' top 10 Test teams of all-time:

1st: All Blacks team of the mid-1990s
2nd: England team that won the 2003 World Cup
3rd: All Blacks team that won the 2015 World Cup
4th: Wales team of the early 1970s
5th: 1997-98 Springbok team
6th: England’s squad that won three Grand Slams between 1991 and 1995
7th: Ireland’s 2018 Grand Slam-winning team
8th: England’s 2016 Grand Slam-winning team
9th: Wales’ Grand Slam-winning teams under Warren Gatland
10th: Springbok team that won the 2019 World Cup

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Read more on:    springboks  |  all blacks  |  rugby

 

