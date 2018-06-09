NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Boks edge England in Ellis Park thriller

2018-06-09 18:56
Willie le Roux (Gallo Images)
Willie le Roux (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springboks got back to winning ways with victory over England in an enthralling Test at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday, beating their visitors 42-39.

As it happened: Springboks v England, 1st Test

Having gone down to Wales in Washington DC last weekend, new Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus picked up his first success at the helm thanks to a stunning fightback after the Boks had gone 24-3 behind with less than a quarter of the match having been played.

England were quick out the blocks with three converted tries in a matter of 16 minutes through wing Mike Brown, fullback Elliot Daly and flyhalf Owen Farrell.

In addition to Farrell's three conversions, Daly added a penalty from in excess of 60m out which gave Eddie Jones' side a 21-point advantage which left the home crowd stunned.

To their credit, the Boks stormed back with four tries of their own in a matter of 19 minutes through man-of-the-match scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, a brace from debutant wing S'bu Nkosi and fullback Willie le Roux. 

Flyhalf Handre Pollard added three conversions and a penalty, while Farrell added a late three-pointer to see South Africa go into the half-time break 29-27 ahead.

The second half was more of a cut-and-thrust affair with a 51th-minute penalty by Pollard extending the Boks' lead to five.

Crucially, a yellow card to England loosehead Mako Vunipola, playing in his 50th Test, saw the visitors reduced to 14 men in the 63rd minute.

The Boks were quick to capitalise, scoring their fifth try of the night immediately thereafter by another debutant, home-town wing Aphiwe Dyantyi, while Pollard made no mistake with the conversion to extend the home side's lead to a handy 12 points. 

To their credit, England were next on the scoreboard - while still down a man - as lock Maro Itoje scored close to a ruck. Farrell failed to land the conversion.

Replacement front-rower Steven Kitshoff won a vital penalty in the 76th minute which Pollard made no mistake with.

England speedster Jonny May then gave the home crowd an anxious last few minutes with a breath-taking mazy run to score under the posts. Farrell added the conversion via a drop goal as England closed to within three points.

Alas, the fightback was not to be as the Boks ran down the clock to extend England's 2018 misery to five consecutive defeats.

The sides will next do battle at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein next Saturday, with the third and final Test scheduled for Newlands in Cape Town on June 23.

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Faf de Klerk, S’bu Nkosi (2), Willie le Roux, Aphiwe Dyantyi

Conversions: Handre Pollard (4)

Penalties: Pollard (3)

England

Tries: Mike Brown, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Johnny May

Conversions: Owen Farrell (4)

Penalties: Elliot

Teams:

South Africa 

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Warrick Gelant

England 

15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 11 Mike Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Chris Robshaw, 5 Nick Isiekwe, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola

Substitutes: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Brad Shields, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Piers Francis, 23 Denny Solomona

Read more on:    england  |  springboks  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

No Bok front-row history as Nyakane withdrawn

2018-06-09 16:50

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
All Blacks recover to hit 50 against France Kolisi not scared of higher-ranked England Quotas are ‘dying’ in SA rugby, says England-based Saffer Former Proteas bowler receives MBE Legendary Brazilian tennis 'queen' dies
Tim Swiel chats to Sport24 WRAP: SuperSport Challenge - Week 8 Junior Springboks to face England in semis Mass Stormers exodus as lure of Europe strikes - AGAIN WATCH: AB surprises young, emotional fan

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Oita Bank Stadium 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 21:40
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:10
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 21:40
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Nelspruit Rugby Stadium 21:40
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Vote

Now that both squads have been revealed, how will the Springboks v England 3-Test series pan out?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Andy Murray goes 'electric' with Jaguar
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 