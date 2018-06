Boks drop to No 7 in World Rugby rankings

Cape Town - Wales have leapfrogged the Springboks in the official World Rugby rankings after winning their one-off Test 22-20 in Washington DC on Saturday.



Wales’ third consecutive win over South Africa was worth 1.05 rating points, enough to lift them above the Springboks and Scotland into fifth place, their highest ranking since February last year.



South Africa, who fielded seven debutants in an experimental starting line-up, drop one place to seventh.



Wales now travel to Argentina for two Tests against Los Pumas (June 9 and 16), while South Africa face England at home in a three-Test series, starting in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Top 20 in latest World Rugby standings:



1. New Zealand 93.99

2. Ireland 89.11

3. England 86.23

4. Australia 85.49

5. Wales 84.45

6. Scotland 83.83

7. South Africa 82.77

8. France 79.10

9. Argentina 78.22

10. Fiji 77.93

11. Japan 75.66

12. Georgia 73.96

13. Tonga 71.87

14. Italy 71.10

15. USA 69.23

16. Samoa 69.03

17. Romania 68.25

18. Uruguay 65.37

19. Russia 63.27

20. Spain 63.09



FULL RANKINGS LIST