NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Boks drop in rankings despite Rugby Championship win

2019-08-12 14:43
Rassie Erasmus
Rassie Erasmus (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springboks have dropped a spot to fifth in the World Rugby rankings despite their 46-13 win over Argentina which clinched the Rugby Championship.

England moved past the Springboks courtesy of their victory over Wales at Twickenham.

Wales had the chance to move to No 1 in the rankings above New Zealand - who lost 47-26 to Australia in Perth - but it was not to be as they succumbed to a 33-19 defeat.

Even though South Africa picked up just over half a rating point for their victory in Salta, the 1.07 points awarded to England was enough for them to trade places with the Springboks and move up to fourth.

Wales stay in second place but are just two-tenths of a point ahead of Ireland, who beat Italy 29-10 in Dublin on Saturday.

Despite their big win over the All Blacks, the Wallabies were unable to climb the rankings as the two-and-a-half points gained in victory still leaves them in sixth place behind South Africa.

Top 20 in the latest World Rugby rankings:

1. New Zealand 89.04
2. Wales 89.89
3. Ireland 88.69
4. England 87.34
5. South Africa 86.83
6. Australia 84.41
7. Scotland 80.17
8. France 79.42
9. Japan 77.21
10. Fiji 76.98
11. Argentina 76.29
12. Georgia 74.42
13. Italy 72.04
14. USA 71.93
15. Tonga 71.49
16. Samoa 69.08
17. Spain 68.15
18. Romania 66.69
19. Uruguay 65.18
20. Russia 64.81

Others:

23. Namibia 61.01
32. Kenya 51.44
33. Zimbabwe 51.42

FULL RANKINGS

Read more on:    england  |  springboks  |  wallabies  |  all blacks  |  wales  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 talking points: Argentina v Springboks OPINION | CSA's clean slate: Bigger worries than Nkwe appointment Bok ratings: Pollard, Nyakane lead stampede! Mallett: Kolbe slotted in seamlessly at scrumhalf Bok: Loftus Test becomes homecoming salute
Boks drop in rankings despite Rugby Championship win Boks: Pollard MUST only resurface in Japan OPINION | CSA's clean slate: Bigger worries than Nkwe appointment Proteas rope in Prince, Adams for Indian spin camp Rassie van der Dussen awarded national contract

Fixtures
Saturday, 17 August 2019
South Africa v Argentina, Loftus Versfeld 17:05
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v Canada, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Vote

Did the Springboks' performance against the All Blacks in Wellington change your belief in who will win the Rugby World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 