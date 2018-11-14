NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Boks delay call on Etzebeth availability

2018-11-14 09:27
Eben Etzebeth (Gallo)
Cape Town - A call on the fitness of Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will only be made later in the week, team management said on Tuesday.

The experienced lock picked up a foot injury against England two weeks ago, which forced him to miss the game in Paris.
 
The Springboks said earlier in the week that Etzebeth was to return to full training after recovering form his injury but a decision on whether he will face Scotland in Edinburgh will now only be made later in the week.

If declared fit, Etzebeth will start in the No 4 jersey, with Pieter-Steph du Toit shifting to blindside flank and Duane Vermeulen to No 8 in place of the injured Warren Whiteley.

Whiteley is in doubt for the Scotland Test because of a calf issue.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will name his team on Thursday, with Saturday’s clash at Murrayfield scheduled for 19:20 (SA time).

Read more on:    springboks  |  scotland  |  eben etzebeth  |  rugby
