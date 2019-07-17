Boks could unleash Jantjies combo at Ellis Park

Cape Town - Herschel Jantjies and Elton Jantjies look set to form the scrumhalf-flyhalf combination for the Springboks against the Wallabies at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is expected to name a 'B team' for Saturday's match, with a group of 15 players to travel to New Zealand on Wednesday to prepare for the Test against the All Blacks in Wellington next weekend (July 27).

Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard are the first-choice halfbacks and expected to board the plane for New Zealand, paving the way for the Jantjies duo to start against Australia.

Cobus Reinach is the other scrumhalf option, while Frans Steyn could also be utilised at No 10.

However, according to Netwerk24, there is a strong possibility that the Herschel and Elton Jantjies will start on Saturday.

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said he believes the two players complement each other, with 33-Test capped Elton bringing experience and Herschel bringing youth and an element of surprise.

"If you talk about combinations it is something new for them, but if you look at the style of play both players are playing I think they will complement one another," said Stick.

"Herschel Jantjies has got a good service and we know on a good day Elton Jantjies can really destroy teams when he is getting front-foot ball, so that is something that will be a balance between their strengths," Stick told reporters at the team hotel in Johannesburg.

Erasmus will name his starting team on Wednesday (15:15), with Saturday's Test scheduled to start at 17:05.

