Springboks

Boks confirm new coaching appointment for World Cup

2019-08-28 09:40
Felix Jones
Felix Jones (Getty Images)
Herman Mostert - Sport24

Cape Town - The Springboks on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Welsh defence consultant Felix Jones.

The 32-year-old fills the vacancy left by Swys de Bruin, who quit his role as attack consultant earlier this month due to medical reasons.

SA Rugby noted via a press statement that Jones, who will join the Boks at the World Cup in Japan on a short-term consultancy, will take on a new role and not be a like for like swap with De Bruin.

"I spoke to the players after Swys decided to step down and the consensus was that we didn't want a new attack coach," Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said in the statement.

"The feeling was that bringing in someone in that role now with new ideas now would be destabilising at this last stage of the preparations.

"But they were interested in having more analysis of defensive patterns and structures to assist in breaking down the opposition."

Erasmus and Jones worked together when the former was head coach of Irish club Munster prior to taking the helm at the Springboks.

Jones played 15 Tests for Ireland between 2011 and 2015, but his career was cut short by a neck injury in 2015. He then set his sights on coaching and has had stints at Ireland's national side and Munster.

However, he is no longer contracted to Munster which paved the way for a possible reunion with Erasmus at the Springboks.

"Felix will bring a fresh eye to our analysis and planning and I am looking forward to his input," Erasmus added.

"He is a real student of the game and I believe the players will benefit from his contribution."

 

