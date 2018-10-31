NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Boks can take heart from Twickenham record

2018-10-31 10:11
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - South Africa's record against England at Twickenham makes for positive reading if you're a Springbok fan.

Saturday's clash will be the 21st time that the sides have met at the historic venue since their first date there back in 1913, when South Africa emerged as 9-3 winners. 

Of the 20 previous fixtures in question, South Africa have won 11 and lost 9.

More significantly, there have been 15 matches between the Boks and England at Twickenham post-isolation since 1992. 

Of those, the Boks have won 7 and lost 8.  

The last time the Boks played at Twickenham was in 2016 under Allister Coetzee when they went down 37-21

The Boks had won their last 5 Twickenham fixtures before that, though, with Heyneke Meyer, Peter de Villiers and Jake White all leaving victorious. 

The 53-3 hammering that the Boks suffered back in 2002 remains South Africa's lowest point at the ground, while their biggest win there was a 42-6 triumph under De Villiers in 2008. 

