Boks can jump to 3rd in rankings, but need help from the Irish

Cape Town - The Springboks will jump from seventh to third in the World Rugby rankings if they beat England in Bloemfontein on Saturday - and Ireland beat the Wallabies in Melbourne earlier in the day.

Kick-off in the Wallabies v Ireland clash is at 12:05 SA time, while the Boks and England will do battle from 17:05 onwards.

The Boks stayed at No 7 despite beating England 42-39 at Ellis Park last Saturday, with Eddie Jones’ team dropping from No 3 to No 4.

However, South Africa would break back into the world’s top three if they take a 2-0 series lead by winning at the Toyota Stadium - and the Irish level their series with Australia.

However, if the Wallabies win to take a 2-0 series lead they will replace Ireland at No 2.

These permutations were confirmed by World Rugby CEO Brett Gosper on Twitter.

Top 20 in the current World Rugby rankings:

1. New Zealand 93.99

2. Ireland 88.05

3. Australia 86.56

4. England 85.19

5. Wales 85.13

6. Scotland 83.83

7. South Africa 83.81

8. France 79.10

9. Fiji 77.93

10. Argentina 77.54

11. Japan 76.02

12. Georgia 74.75

13. Tonga 71.08

14. Italy 70.73

15. USA 69.39

16. Samoa 69.03

17. Romania 68.25

18. Uruguay 65.37

19. Russia 63.11

20. Spain 63.09