NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Boks call up Mapoe as Am cover

2018-10-23 17:16
Lionel Mapoe (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Lionel Mapoe will join the Springbok training squad in Stellenbosch as injury cover for Lukhanyo Am, who is unlikely to be fit for the first two Tests of the Outgoing Tour.

Am sustained a fractured arm against the All Blacks in Wellington last month and indications are that he will not be ready for the Tests against England, on Saturday, November 3 at Twickenham, and a week later against France in Paris on November 10.

As a result, Mapoe, capped 14 times for South Africa, was added to the Springbok training squad currently preparing in Stellenbosch.

Meanwhile, the training squad of 20 players are hard at work in Stellenbosch in preparation of the November tour to the United Kingdom and France.

By Tuesday afternoon, the group already had four very good field training sessions and two gymnasium workouts under their belt.

The players will wrap up preparations on Friday and the final tour squad will be announced after the 2018 Currie Cup Final on Saturday evening. Western Province and the Sharks will contest this year's Currie Cup Final.

Read more on:    springboks  |  lukhanyo am  |  lionel mapoe  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

WP to stick to strengths against well-balanced Sharks

2018-10-23 16:08

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Is this the try of the season? John Smit on where Currie Cup final will be won Bok tour: Nkosi’s right stuff at 14 WWE superstar announces he has leukemia WATCH: You thought Aphiwe Dyantyi was the fastest player in SA? Think again!
A history of WP v Sharks Currie Cup finals John Smit on where Currie Cup final will be won WATCH: Is this the try of the season? Roll of honour: Currie Cup winners Currie Cup referees through the ages

Fixtures
Saturday, 03 November 2018
England v South Africa, Twickenham Stadium 17:00
Saturday, 10 November 2018
France v South Africa, Stade de France 18:00
France v South Africa, Stade de France 22:05
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who is your Fans’ Choice nominee for the BrightRock Players Choice Awards this year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: The Titans try their hand at blind cricket
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 