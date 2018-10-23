Boks call up Mapoe as Am cover

Cape Town - Lionel Mapoe will join the Springbok training squad in Stellenbosch as injury cover for Lukhanyo Am, who is unlikely to be fit for the first two Tests of the Outgoing Tour.

Am sustained a fractured arm against the All Blacks in Wellington last month and indications are that he will not be ready for the Tests against England, on Saturday, November 3 at Twickenham, and a week later against France in Paris on November 10.

As a result, Mapoe, capped 14 times for South Africa, was added to the Springbok training squad currently preparing in Stellenbosch.

Meanwhile, the training squad of 20 players are hard at work in Stellenbosch in preparation of the November tour to the United Kingdom and France.

By Tuesday afternoon, the group already had four very good field training sessions and two gymnasium workouts under their belt.

The players will wrap up preparations on Friday and the final tour squad will be announced after the 2018 Currie Cup Final on Saturday evening. Western Province and the Sharks will contest this year's Currie Cup Final.