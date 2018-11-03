NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Boks backing Willemse's confidence, diligence at Twickenham

2018-11-03 11:36
Damian Willemse (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, with 37 Test caps to his name and at 27-years-old, will take to the Twickenham turf for the first time in Saturday's clash against England. 

He was injured when the Boks were there in 2016 and didn't feature in the 2015 World Cup, and he spoke on Friday about how excited he was to finally set foot on one of world rugby's most historic grounds. 

Damian Willemse, meanwhile, is in a different situation entirely. 

Still just 20, the Stormers playmaker will start a Test match for the first time in his short career. 

Having played most of Super Rugby this year at flyhalf with the Stormers, Willemse will start at fullback in a match where his Test credentials are certain to be tested. 

It is as big ask for such a youngster, but Kolisi is going into the match with no concerns.

"He is young but he's very confident," Kolisi said of one of South African rugby's brightest young prospects.

"I don't really worry about him because he is very mature.

"The way he looks at clips, studies the game and trains gives me so much confidence.

"I don't want to put any added pressure on him, but I'm looking forward to seeing what he does and he's going to learn a lot."

Kick-off is at 17:00 (SA time). 

Teams:

England

15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ben Te’o, 11 Jonny May, 10 Owen Farrell (co-captain), 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Mark Wilson, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Brad Shields, 5 George Kruis, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Dylan Hartley (co-captain), 1 Alec Hepburn 

Substitutes: 16 Jamie George, 17 Ben Moon, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Zach Mercer, 21 Danny Care, 22 George Ford, 23 Chris Ashton

South Africa

15 Damian Willemse, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Duane Vermeulen, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Lood de Jager, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 André Esterhuizen 

Read more on:    springboks  |  damian willemse  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

LIVE: England v Springboks

2018-11-03 09:04

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
2 Boks nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year Former Bok skipper apologises after horror tackle ... in 2002! Austin Healey: Bok pack could destroy England England suffer late injury blow ahead of Bok clash Monstrous Bok pack to ease pressure on inexperienced backs
WRAP: November Tests - Weekend 1 WRAP: Telkom Knockout quarter-finals WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: PRO14 Kagiso Rabada chats to Sport24

Fixtures
Saturday, 03 November 2018
England v South Africa, Twickenham Stadium 17:00
Saturday, 10 November 2018
France v South Africa, Stade de France 18:00
France v South Africa, Stade de France 22:05
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which of the five nominees for 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year deserves the award most?

Latest Multimedia

Woza Nazo episode 3: DJ Cleo talks Soweto derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 