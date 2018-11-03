Boks backing Willemse's confidence, diligence at Twickenham

Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi,
with 37 Test caps to his name and at 27-years-old, will take to the Twickenham
turf for the first time in Saturday's clash against England.
He was injured when the Boks were there in 2016 and
didn't feature in the 2015 World Cup, and he spoke on Friday about how excited
he was to finally set foot on one of world rugby's most historic grounds.
Damian Willemse,
meanwhile, is in a different situation entirely.
Still just 20, the Stormers playmaker will start a
Test match for the first time in his short career.
Having played most of Super Rugby this year at
flyhalf with the Stormers, Willemse will start at fullback in a match where his
Test credentials are certain to be tested.
It is as big ask for such a youngster, but Kolisi
is going into the match with no concerns.
"He is young but he's very confident,"
Kolisi said of one of South African rugby's brightest young prospects.
"I don't really worry about him because he is
very mature.
"The way he looks at clips, studies the game
and trains gives me so much confidence.
"I don't want to put any added pressure on
him, but I'm looking forward to seeing what he does and he's going to learn a
lot."
Kick-off is at 17:00 (SA time).
Teams:
England
15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Henry Slade, 12
Ben Te’o, 11 Jonny May, 10 Owen Farrell (co-captain), 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Mark
Wilson, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Brad Shields, 5 George Kruis, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle
Sinckler, 2 Dylan Hartley (co-captain), 1 Alec Hepburn
Substitutes: 16 Jamie George, 17 Ben Moon, 18 Harry
Williams, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Zach Mercer, 21 Danny Care, 22 George Ford, 23
Chris Ashton
South Africa
15 Damian Willemse, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel,
12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8
Warren Whiteley, 7 Duane Vermeulen, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Pieter-Steph du
Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff
Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit,
18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Lood de Jager, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Elton
Jantjies, 23 André Esterhuizen