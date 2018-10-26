NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Bok wing nominated for World Rugby award

2018-10-26 11:25
Aphiwe Dyantyi
Aphiwe Dyantyi (Photo supplied by SA Rugby)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi has been nominated as one of three candidates for World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award for 2018. 

The other nominees for this prestigious award, now in its fourth year, are Ireland winger Jordan Larmour and New Zealand prop Karl Tu'inukuafe.

The previous winners of the award are New Zealand’s RWC 2015 winner Nehe Milner-Skudder, England forward Maro Itoje and All Blacks winger Rieko Ioane.
 
The 24-year-old Dyantyi marked his Springbok debut with a try against England in June and hasn’t looked back, starting in nine of South Africa’s Tests in 2018 and scoring six tries, including braces against Argentina and in the win over world champions New Zealand in Wellington.
 
Blessed with pace and power, Dyantyi, who only made his Super Rugby debut earlier this year in the colours of the Emirates Lions, was the joint top try-scorer in the Rugby Championship with five, as South Africa finished as runners-up.
 
To be eligible for this award, players must have played less than one year of senior international rugby, with former internationals Jamie Heaslip, Felipe Contepomi and Phaidra Knight sitting alongside members of the media on the panel that selects the shortlist.
 
The winner will be revealed at the World Rugby Awards, which take place at the Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo on November 25.
 
World Rugby chaiprerson Bill Beaumont commented: “The World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year award recognises the most exciting talent to burst onto the international 15s or sevens stage during the year and highlights the ‘ones to watch’.
 
“There were several outstanding candidates and the process of whittling the selection down to a shortlist was tough for the panel. We have three outstanding candidates, who would be worthy recipients of this prestigious award.”
 
This is one of 13 categories of awards, including the World Rugby Men’s and Women’s 15s Players of the Year, World Rugby Team of the Year, World Rugby Men’s and Women’s Sevens Players of the Year and Award for Character.
 
Previous World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year Award winners:

2017 - Rieko Ioane (New Zealand)
2016 - Maro Itoje (England)
2015 - Nehe Milner-Skudder (New Zealand)

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Cobus Reinach chats to Sport24

2018-10-26 08:13

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WP move Willemse to centre for Currie Cup final Springbok hooker confirms Stormers move Final: Sign of SA rugby power-shift to coast? Dobson explains Willemse shift to No 12 Bulls bid fond farewell to Gary Botha
WP move Willemse to centre for Currie Cup final Sharks turn to Jean-Luc du Preez, Fassi for Currie Cup final Solinas: The Soweto derby, you can breathe the atmosphere Ex-Bok: Bulls showed WP can be beaten Bulls bid fond farewell to Gary Botha

Fixtures
Saturday, 03 November 2018
England v South Africa, Twickenham Stadium 17:00
Saturday, 10 November 2018
France v South Africa, Stade de France 18:00
France v South Africa, Stade de France 22:05
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who is your Fans’ Choice nominee for the BrightRock Players Choice Awards this year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Zlatan doing the famous 'floss' dance will have you in stitches
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 