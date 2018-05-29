NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Bok Test in USA a shambles, says ex-Wales captain

2018-05-29 10:52
Springboks v Wales (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Wales captain Gwyn Jones has criticised the decision to organise Saturday’s Test between his former team and the Springboks in Washington DC.

The match falls outside World Rugby’s Test window which means neither Wales nor the Boks could select their best team.

Warren Gatland's men have been laid low by injuries, while the English-based trio of lock Luke Charteris (Bath), prop Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs) and wing Josh Adams (Worcester Warriors) were also not released by their clubs.

The Boks will also send a second-string outfit to America, with 17 staying behind to prepare for a Test against England in Johannesburg the following week.

This despite Bok coach Rassie Erasmus saying the 26-man squad heading for the United States on Wednesday was not a 'B-team'.

"I think the game in Washington against South Africa is an absolute shambles," Jones said on BBC Wales Sport's Scrum V programme.

"I don't know why it was organised. It was purely money-raising and trying to spread the word in America. Test rugby against the Springboks should not be a stepping stone, should not be a preparation match.”

After Saturday’s Test, Gatland will take his side to Argentina for two Test matches.

The 45-year-old Jones, who played 13 Tests for Wales between 1996 and 1997, added: “It is a Test match and that's why I think it has devalued the standard of international rugby."

Saturday's match is scheduled for 23:00 (SA time).

Wales squad:

Forwards

Rob Evans (25 caps), Wyn Jones (8 caps), Nicky Smith (18 caps), Elliot Dee (7 caps), Ryan Elias (2 caps), Rhodri Jones (16 caps), Samson Lee (38 caps), Dillon Lewis (2 caps), Adam Beard (2 caps), Bradley Davies (62 caps), Seb Davies (4 caps), Aaron Wainwright (*uncapped), Cory Hill (15 caps - co-captain), James Davies (1 cap), Ellis Jenkins (6 caps - co-captain), Ross Moriarty (20 caps), Josh Turnbull (8 caps)

Backs

Aled Davies (8 caps), Gareth Davies (32 caps), Tomos Williams (*uncapped), Gareth Anscombe (15 caps), Rhys Patchell (8 caps), Hadleigh Parkes (6 caps), Owen Watkin (4 caps), Scott Williams (55 caps), Hallam Amos (15 caps), Steff Evans (9 caps), George North (73 caps), Tom Prydie (5 caps)

Springbok squad to face Wales (in order of name, position, franchise, Test caps, points):

Forwards

Nizaam Carr (loose forward, Stormers, 5, 0), Dan du Preez (loose forward, Sharks, 3, 0), Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock, Stormers, 32, 20 - 4t), Thomas du Toit (prop, Sharks, uncapped), Jason Jenkins (lock, Bulls, uncapped), Steven Kitshoff (prop, Stormers, 23, 5 - 1t), Wilco Louw (prop, Stormers, 5, 0), Frans Malherbe (prop, Stormers, 17, 0), Bongi Mbonambi (hooker, Stormers, 14, 5 - 1t), Oupa Mohojé (loose forward, Cheetahs 18, 0), Ox Nche (prop, Cheetahs, uncapped), Sikhumbuzo Notshe (loose forward, Stormers, uncapped), Marvin Orie (lock, Lions, uncapped), Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker, Sharks 23, 5 - 1t), Kwagga Smith (loose forward, Lions, uncapped), Akker van der Merwe (hooker, Sharks, uncapped)

Backs

Curwin Bosch (utility back Sharks, 1, 0), Andre Esterhuizen (centre, Sharks, uncapped), Warrick Gelant (fullback, Bulls, 2, 5 - 1t), Travis Ismaiel (wing, Bulls, uncapped), Elton Jantjies (flyhalf, Lions, 23, 203 - 2t, 38c, 39p), Jesse Kriel (centre, Bulls, 29, 40 - 8t), Makazole Mapimpi (wing, Sharks, uncapped), Embrose Papier (scrumhalf, Bulls, uncapped), Ivan van Zyl (scrumhalf, Bulls, uncapped), Cameron Wright (scrumhalf, Sharks, uncapped)

Read more on:    springboks  |  wales  |  gwyn jones  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Michael Collins keeps faith with Blues

5 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bok squad for Wales reveals Rassie's greater plans Twitter reacts: Bok captain Kolisi makes history Rassie: Why I made Kolisi Bok captain Rassie ‘anti-Lions’ charge unjustified Siya: A splendid moment for SA rugby
Siya: A splendid moment for SA rugby Super Rugby playoff picture: SA sides scrambling! Boks v Wales LIVE on SuperSport 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 15 Ottis Gibson 'shocked' by AB retirement

Fixtures
Saturday, 02 June 2018
Wales v South Africa, RFK Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 09 June 2018
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Saturday, 16 June 2018
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 23 June 2018
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 25 August 2018
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Malvinas 21:10
Vote

Now that both squads have been revealed, how will the Springboks v England 3-Test series pan out?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 