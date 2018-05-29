Bok Test in USA a shambles, says ex-Wales captain

Cape Town - Former Wales captain Gwyn Jones has criticised the decision to organise Saturday’s Test between his former team and the Springboks in Washington DC.

The match falls outside World Rugby’s Test window which means neither Wales nor the Boks could select their best team.

Warren Gatland's men have been laid low by injuries, while the English-based trio of lock Luke Charteris (Bath), prop Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs) and wing Josh Adams (Worcester Warriors) were also not released by their clubs.

The Boks will also send a second-string outfit to America, with 17 staying behind to prepare for a Test against England in Johannesburg the following week.

This despite Bok coach Rassie Erasmus saying the 26-man squad heading for the United States on Wednesday was not a 'B-team'.

"I think the game in Washington against South Africa is an absolute shambles," Jones said on BBC Wales Sport's Scrum V programme.

"I don't know why it was organised. It was purely money-raising and trying to spread the word in America. Test rugby against the Springboks should not be a stepping stone, should not be a preparation match.”



After Saturday’s Test, Gatland will take his side to Argentina for two Test matches.



The 45-year-old Jones, who played 13 Tests for Wales between 1996 and 1997, added: “It is a Test match and that's why I think it has devalued the standard of international rugby."

Saturday's match is scheduled for 23:00 (SA time).

Wales squad:



Forwards

Rob Evans (25 caps), Wyn Jones (8 caps), Nicky Smith (18 caps), Elliot Dee (7 caps), Ryan Elias (2 caps), Rhodri Jones (16 caps), Samson Lee (38 caps), Dillon Lewis (2 caps), Adam Beard (2 caps), Bradley Davies (62 caps), Seb Davies (4 caps), Aaron Wainwright (*uncapped), Cory Hill (15 caps - co-captain), James Davies (1 cap), Ellis Jenkins (6 caps - co-captain), Ross Moriarty (20 caps), Josh Turnbull (8 caps)



Backs

Aled Davies (8 caps), Gareth Davies (32 caps), Tomos Williams (*uncapped), Gareth Anscombe (15 caps), Rhys Patchell (8 caps), Hadleigh Parkes (6 caps), Owen Watkin (4 caps), Scott Williams (55 caps), Hallam Amos (15 caps), Steff Evans (9 caps), George North (73 caps), Tom Prydie (5 caps)



Springbok squad to face Wales (in order of name, position, franchise, Test caps, points):

Forwards

Nizaam Carr (loose forward, Stormers, 5, 0), Dan du Preez (loose forward, Sharks, 3, 0), Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock, Stormers, 32, 20 - 4t), Thomas du Toit (prop, Sharks, uncapped), Jason Jenkins (lock, Bulls, uncapped), Steven Kitshoff (prop, Stormers, 23, 5 - 1t), Wilco Louw (prop, Stormers, 5, 0), Frans Malherbe (prop, Stormers, 17, 0), Bongi Mbonambi (hooker, Stormers, 14, 5 - 1t), Oupa Mohojé (loose forward, Cheetahs 18, 0), Ox Nche (prop, Cheetahs, uncapped), Sikhumbuzo Notshe (loose forward, Stormers, uncapped), Marvin Orie (lock, Lions, uncapped), Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker, Sharks 23, 5 - 1t), Kwagga Smith (loose forward, Lions, uncapped), Akker van der Merwe (hooker, Sharks, uncapped)

Backs

Curwin Bosch (utility back Sharks, 1, 0), Andre Esterhuizen (centre, Sharks, uncapped), Warrick Gelant (fullback, Bulls, 2, 5 - 1t), Travis Ismaiel (wing, Bulls, uncapped), Elton Jantjies (flyhalf, Lions, 23, 203 - 2t, 38c, 39p), Jesse Kriel (centre, Bulls, 29, 40 - 8t), Makazole Mapimpi (wing, Sharks, uncapped), Embrose Papier (scrumhalf, Bulls, uncapped), Ivan van Zyl (scrumhalf, Bulls, uncapped), Cameron Wright (scrumhalf, Sharks, uncapped)