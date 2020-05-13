NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Springbok speedster Kolbe raffles RWC boots for charity

2020-05-13 14:50
Cheslin Kolbe
Cheslin Kolbe (Getty Images)
Springbok 2019 Rugby World Cup hero Cheslin Kolbe is doing his bit to raise funds for the fight against the coronavirus. 

The 26-year-old confirmed on his Instagram page on Wednesday that he would be raffling off a pair of the boots he wore at last year's tournament in Japan.

The funds raised would be used to support the Be the Difference Foundation in South Africa, a project that looks to hand out food parcels and care packages to between 600 and 1 200 people per day. 

Tickets are selling for R100 each and a winner will be announced next week.

Kolbe was one of the success stories of the 2019 World Cup, scoring a dazzling try in the tournament final against England to help secure a famous 32-12 win and a third Webb Ellis Cup for for the Springboks.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

View this post on Instagram

Please support this great initiative we started. A R100 a ticket: could get you a chance to win a pair of my signed boots from the RUGBY world cup and most importantly also contribute massively towards feeding a hungry family. As you know I have joined the @bethedifferencefoundation team and we have been feeding between 600- 1200 people a day, including handing out food parcels and care packages to those in need. If we all can give where we can, we help so many others. Please join our team in giving back, by taking part in this exciting raffle. Thank you for the support, winner will be announced after a week. ?? Be The Difference Foundation FNB Business acc Acc num: 62607998690 Branch num: 251945 SWIFT code: FIRNZAJJ Ref: Name+Surname POP: granthem@btdf.co.za

A post shared by Cheslin Kolbe (@cheslin15) on

Read more on:    springboks  |  cheslin kolbe  |  rugby

 

