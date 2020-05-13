Springbok speedster Kolbe raffles RWC boots for charity

Springbok 2019 Rugby World Cup hero Cheslin Kolbe is doing his bit to raise funds for the fight against the coronavirus.

The 26-year-old confirmed on his Instagram page on Wednesday that he would be raffling off a pair of the boots he wore at last year's tournament in Japan.

The funds raised would be used to support the Be the Difference Foundation in South Africa, a project that looks to hand out food parcels and care packages to between 600 and 1 200 people per day.

Tickets are selling for R100 each and a winner will be announced next week.

Kolbe was one of the success stories of the 2019 World Cup, scoring a dazzling try in the tournament final against England to help secure a famous 32-12 win and a third Webb Ellis Cup for for the Springboks.



- Compiled by Sport24 staff