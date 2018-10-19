Bok skipper Kolisi honoured by high school

Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was honoured by Grey High School at a blazer handover function at the school on Friday.

Kolisi, who matriculated from the Port Elizabeth-based school in 2009, became just the 12th person in the school's 162-year history to be awarded an honours blazer on Friday.

The school confirmed the occasion on its Facebook page.

In a series of photographs, Kolisi can be seen receiving his blazer before singing a war cry with some of the students.

Kolisi, now 27, has been skippering the Boks throughout 2018 under the mentorship of coach Rassie Erasmus.

He has not, however, been given any guarantees that he will be captain at next year's Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Kolisi has 37 Tests to his name.