NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Bok skipper Kolisi honoured by high school

2018-10-19 18:53
Siya Kolisi (Facebook)
Siya Kolisi (Facebook)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was honoured by Grey High School at a blazer handover function at the school on Friday.

Kolisi, who matriculated from the Port Elizabeth-based school in 2009, became just the 12th person in the school's 162-year history to be awarded an honours blazer on Friday. 

The school confirmed the occasion on its Facebook page

In a series of photographs, Kolisi can be seen receiving his blazer before singing a war cry with some of the students. 

Kolisi, now 27, has been skippering the Boks throughout 2018 under the mentorship of coach Rassie Erasmus. 

He has not, however, been given any guarantees that he will be captain at next year's Rugby World Cup in Japan. 

Kolisi has 37 Tests to his name.

Read more on:    springboks  |  siya kolisi  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

SA Rugby suspend Border, take control of union

2018-10-19 16:30

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Court hears details of Lions coach’s alleged sexual assault Dobson: 'Horrible' decision to leave out Stander Kings' Fijian flyer: 'Braai' is my new favourite word Dobson opens up on Western Province future Currie Cup set for big momentum shift
Etzebeth’s agent dismisses England talks as ‘gossip’ Wimbledon to introduce final set tie-breaks Court hears details of Lions coach’s alleged sexual assault S’bu Nkosi chats to Sport24 82 000 capacity Soweto derby sold out!

Fixtures
Saturday, 03 November 2018
England v South Africa, Twickenham Stadium 17:00
Saturday, 10 November 2018
France v South Africa, Stade de France 18:00
France v South Africa, Stade de France 22:05
Saturday, 17 November 2018
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 17:00
Scotland v South Africa, BT Murrayfield Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who is your Fans’ Choice nominee for the BrightRock Players Choice Awards this year?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 