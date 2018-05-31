NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Bok skipper Du Toit wants to lead by example

2018-05-31 08:23
Pieter-Steph du Toit
Pieter-Steph du Toit (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Springbok skipper Pieter-Steph du Toit says he is living his dream by captaining the Boks against the Wales this weekend.

Du Toit will become the 60th Springbok skipper when the Boks take on Wales in a once-off Test at RFK Stadium in Washington DC on Saturday.

The 25-year-old emphasised how important this Test is and hopes to lead the Springboks to victory.

"It is a great privilege for me. It is going to be a massive Test match. We are going to have a big task on our hands," Du Toit told Times Live website.

"Getting the captaincy is something in your dreams. It is difficult to explain to you how it feels. I haven't thought about it. It will probably only after the Test."

"I want to be a captain who leads by example. Someone who puts his deeds where his mouth is. Someone who plays well‚ trains well and who is never late for meetings. A real professional."

Du Toit's Stormer's team-mate Siya Kolisi made Springbok history, by becoming the first black Test captain, when he leads the side against England next month.

Du Toit praised the appointment of Kolisi, saying: "I really back him. He is a great leader for the Stormers on and off the field‚ as well in the way he is trying to help people. He is a champion person."

Wales will name their starting team later on Thursday.

The Boks will open their 2018 campaign against Wales on Saturday, June 2 with the match set to kick off at 23:00 SA time.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Warrick Gelant

*The three non-playing reserves are Frans Malherbe, Nizaam Carr and Cameron Wright

Wales

TBA

Sport Talk
Breaking News
Fixtures
Saturday, 02 June 2018
Wales v South Africa, RFK Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 09 June 2018
Japan v Italy, Estadio Centenario 07:45
New Zealand v France, Eden Park 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Suncorp Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Bicentenario 23:00
Sunday, 10 June 2018
Canada v Scotland, Commonwealth Stadium 03:00
Saturday, 16 June 2018
Japan v Italy, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 07:00
New Zealand v France, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, AAMI Park 12:00
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Argentina v Wales, Estadio Brigadier Estanislao López 23:00
Sunday, 17 June 2018
USA v Scotland, BBVA Compass Stadium 02:00
Saturday, 23 June 2018
New Zealand v France, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Australia v Ireland, Allianz Stadium 12:00
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Argentina v Scotland, Nelspruit Rugby Stadium 23:00
