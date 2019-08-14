NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Bok shock as attack consultant Swys quits

2019-08-14 07:46
Swys de Bruin
Swys de Bruin (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Swys de Bruin advised Springbok management on Tuesday that he wished to be released from his role as an attack consultant with the team.

De Bruin made the request for "personal and medical reasons" and wished the team every success for the Rugby World Cup.

"Swys made a great contribution to the squad in his time with us and I'd like to thank him on behalf of his fellow management and the players he has worked with in the past 12 months," coach Rassie Erasmus said.

"He brought a fresh perspective to one facet of the game and he'll be hard to replace. I'd also like to thank the Lions Company PTY for releasing him to us and SA Rugby for supporting his appointment."

De Bruin left the squad following the draw with New Zealand and has not been involved in the preparations for the match in Salta or this weekend's Test against Argentina at Loftus Versfeld.

Erasmus said he would consider a number of options before naming a specialist replacement coach on a short-term basis.

The Bok mentor added: "This was not something we were expecting but our planning has been thorough and it's something we can manage."

Saturday's match against Argentina kicks off at 17:05.

Read more on:    springboks  |  rwc 2019  |  swys de bruin  |  rugby

 

