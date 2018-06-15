NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Bok record in Bloem suggests good news

2018-06-15 07:52
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo)
Cape Town - The Springboks go into the second Test against England with a strong record behind them at Free State Stadium.

The Boks have played 10 Test matches at the venue since re-admission, winning seven of them, losing two and drawing one.

One of those losses came against England in 2000, when Harry Viljoen's side went down 22-27.

The Boks only scored one try that day through Joost van der Westhuizen, and while England scored none, eight penalties and a drop goal from flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson got them over the line. 

The good news, though, is that the next time the sides met in Bloemfontein the Boks thrashed the English 58-10

Jake White was coach at the time and beginning to find combinations in South Africa's famous World Cup-winning year as the Boks ran in seven tries to win. 

The only draw came last year when Elton Jantjies missed a last-minute penalty as Allister Coetzee's Boks limped to a 26-26 result. 

If the Boks win on Saturday, they will take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. 

Kick-off is at 17:05.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Jean-Luc du Preez, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Jesse Kriel, 23 Warrick Gelant

England

15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 11 Mike Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Brad Shields, 5 Maro Itoje, 4 Joe Launchbury, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola

Substitutes: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Mark Wilson, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Danny Cipriani, 23 Denny Solomona

Live Video Streaming
Video Highlights
