Cape Town - Springbok legend Bryan Habana has announced his retirement from all rugby at the end of the current season.

The 34-year-old, who is South Africa's all-time leading try scorer with 67 tries from his 124 Tests, confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"The inevitable moment has come knocking on my door and I’ve welcomed it in for a drink," Habana wrote.

"It's been more than a year of hoping, trying, pushing and willing to get back on the field for one last time, to taste the sweet victory or encounter that gut-wrenching despair.

"But it’s unfortunately just not to be. I, like most, would have liked my career to have ended differently, but sometimes things don’t turn out quite the way we hope for."

Habana will go down as one of the greatest Springboks of all time and one of the best wings in the game's history.

The highlight of his career was winning the 2007 World Cup with Jake White's Springboks while he is also a two-time Super Rugby winner with the Bulls.