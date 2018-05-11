Bok legend considers Kolisi a future Bok captain

Cape Town - Legendary former Springbok wing Bryan Habana says he sees Stormers flank Siya Kolisi as a future national captain.

The Springboks captain for the 2018 season is yet to be named and with Kolisi’s name has mentioned as a possible contender.

Habana, who recently called time on his illustrious career, spoke exclusively to Sport24 this week when he explained why he thought Kolisi would make a good leader.

“I definitely believe there is enough leadership ability within Siya’s skillset for him to become a future Springbok captain. I got to know Siya when I joined the Stormers from the Bulls in 2010. At the time, he was a youngster and went on to make his Super Rugby debut in 2012. Fast forward to 2018 and I was so proud to see him earn his 100th Super Rugby cap. As we saw this past weekend against the Bulls, Siya is not only inspirational to the Newlands faithful but to many a youngster of any colour in South Africa,” Habana said.

“It’s really good to see his growth and development - not only as a player but as a leader of men. Last year, he showed his true colours for the Stormers and was a standout performer for the Springboks.”

Habana however warned that the Bok captaincy is not for the faint hearted.

“Bar being the Springbok coach, the Springbok captaincy is one of the most difficult jobs in the world owing to the microscopic scrutiny you are under every time you pull that jersey over your head.

“Siya or whoever becomes the next Springbok captain, going into the June series and with an eye on the 2019 World Cup, needs to understand that their own uniqueness has to be laid out there for everyone to understand.

“They have to lead and inspire. As Springbok captain, the key is to set a standard so that the youngsters coming into the national team fold fully understand what it means to be a Bok. The Springbok captains that will go down as greats ensured that their unique abilities shone through and they always put the team first.”