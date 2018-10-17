NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Bok flank’s future uncertain at English club

2018-10-17 14:32
Francois Louw (Getty Images)
Cape Town - English club Bath are reportedly considering whether they want to retain the services of Springbok flank Francois Louw.

The 33-year-old is Louw is entering the final year of his three-year contract with Bath and it appears that the club is uncertain whether it wants to extend his contract.

According to the Somerset Live website, Louw is one of the highest-paid members of the Bath squad and the club’s management must decide whether he continues to offer good value for money.

Bath will take his Test career and injury record into account when deciding on a possible new offer.

Louw is still actively involved with the Springboks and the most recent of his 62 Tests came in the narrow defeat to the All Blacks in Pretoria earlier this month.

When probed about the player’s future, Bath’s director of rugby Todd Blackadder said: "We haven't made a definitive decision, but we're certainly in discussions about that. There's quite a lot to weigh up."

Louw added: "This is my last year at the club and I'm not too sure what the future holds. It will be something we have to consider quite closely.”

Louw joined Bath in 2011, having represented Western Province and the Stormers between 2006 and 2011.

