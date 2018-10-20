NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Bok end of year squad to be named after Currie Cup final

2018-10-20 21:18
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - A Springbok training squad, which will assemble in Stellenbosch for a camp in preparation for the upcoming end of year tour to the UK and France, will be named on Sunday, October 21 at 13:30.

The training squad, which will exclude players based overseas and those involved in next Saturday's Currie Cup final, will assemble on Sunday afternoon.

That confirmation from SA Rugby will rule out all Western Province and Sharks players as those two sides will contest the 2018 Currie Cup final at Newlands.

The final is due to start at 16:00.

Coach Rassie Erasmus will confirm the final Springbok tour squad at 18:30, literally minutes after the final whistle sounds.

The squad will travel to London in two groups next Saturday, the second group a few hours after the final.

The Springboks will play four matches on their tour, against England (November 3), France (November 10), Scotland (November 17) and Wales (November 24).

