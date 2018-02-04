NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Bok coaching saga: SA Rugby should also cop flak

2018-02-04 06:14
Allister Coetzee (Gallo)
Related Links

Simnikiwe Xabanisa

-

Johannesburg - The response to Allister Coetzee’s page-turning 19-page letter to SA Rugby has highlighted everything that is right and wrong with our rugby.

Ironically, the indignant nature of most of the reactions - including an open letter probably penned by a career under-performer among us telling the former Springbok coach it was good riddance he left - was a good thing because it shows how deeply the rugby public cares.

But quite how Coetzee’s employers got away with barely any criticism for their part in a coaching tenure that frankly became a mess, simply because they parted ways with the Bok coach this week was in line with the thinking of many, beggars belief.

SA Rugby started all the trouble by not following any discernible process - apart from being rumoured to have texted Coetzee the offer when he was coaching in Japan - when replacing Heyneke Meyer.

With hindsight - and Coetzee’s allegation that SA Rugby wanted new director of rugby Rassie Erasmus as head coach all along - few decisions screamed expedience more than the half-hearted effort that was put into hiring the newly departed Bok coach.

That mistake was compounded by their allegedly having Erasmus, who can’t seem to shake the idea that he left for Ireland in a huff because he didn’t get the Bok coaching job, wait in the wings in case Coetzee faltered.

Quite how that wasn’t supposed to raise Coetzee’s paranoia levels a notch and have him think the fix is in every time SA Rugby denied a request of his is difficult to fathom. If Coetzee’s appointment was expedient, Erasmus’ return from Munster was disingenuous.

We were told he was only coming as director of rugby, but the end of this month, when SA Rugby is supposed to announce Coetzee’s replacement, will tell us whether that was truthful. Chances are, we’ll be told Coetzee’s e-mail meltdown forced their hand, but I guess all’s well that ends well.

This is far from a spirited defence of Coetzee’s tenure. Like many, I happen to believe that SA Rugby was well within its rights to dismiss him. There are 44 (Coetzee’s percentage win in two years in charge) reasons Coetzee had to walk the plank.

With the exception of when he started in 2016, or the brief flurry when his team bullied weak French and Argentine sides last year, at no point did it look like Coetzee would take the Boks to the World Cup and win it.

There were many reasons for that, but the fact that he was not a decisive leader and his failure to advance the transformation cause were the two that stuck out for me.

With regards to transformation, forget Lukhanyo Am et al not getting a fair shake at chances they’d earned. The clincher for me was Coetzee preferring Eben Etzebeth, an experienced player but no captain, to Siya Kolisi, a true leader, when replacing Warren Whiteley simply because of his own fears of what the reaction might be from rugby’s supposed traditional public.

At this juncture, I probably need to make it clear that I have nothing against Erasmus. Having watched him sensationally win the Cheetahs their first Currie Cup title in 29 years in 2005 in his first year as head coach, I have no doubt that he can only make a meaningful contribution to our rugby.

My only gripe is the lack of accountability that masquerades as governance at SA Rugby. I’ve also been intrigued by the parochialism that has been shown by us media in reporting Coetzee’s lengthy missive to his bosses.

Instead of interrogating some of his claims, like the constructive dismissal charge he levelled against chief executive Jurie Roux, we only chose to report on the things that interested our communal pockets - which suggest the problems go further than just SA Rugby.

As desperate as we are to see a more assured, less boring and more forward-thinking Bok team, the back-slapping at Coetzee’s departure is a bit premature when it’s clear that a massive part of the problem remains behind - again.

Follow me on Twitter @Simxabanisa

Read more on:    sa rugby  |  springboks  |  allister coetzee  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

SA Rugby's speedy plan

2018-02-04 06:14

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Div: I warned Allister about SA Rugby Blitzboks to face Scotland in NZ Sevens quarters Markram replaces Faf as Proteas ODI skipper Boks: Allister’s motor always spluttered Blizboks cruise in Hamilton Sevens final
Golf game's still good as injured AB plays a round Proteas look beyond 2019 with Markram captaincy WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: Absa Premiership Stormers, Bulls share spoils in Wellington

Vote

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee remains defiant, saying he won't resign despite a shambolic two years at the helm. Your thoughts?

Latest Multimedia

Relive the Blitzboks' triumph at last year's Wellington Sevens
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 