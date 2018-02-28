NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Bok coach identity to be revealed on Thursday

2018-02-28 13:14
Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Springbok supporters will on Thursday learn who the national team's new coach is.

SA Rugby confirmed on Wednesday that the Springbok management for 2018 would be confirmed via an electronic media release at 11:30 on Thursday, followed by a media conference in Randburg.

Several reports have indicated that Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby’s director of rugby, is expected to be named as head coach, while his support staff is expected to comprise of Jacques Nienaber (defence coach), Pieter de Villiers (scrum coach) and Mzwandile Stick (backline coach).

