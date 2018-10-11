NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Bok captain Kolisi linked with English move

2018-10-11 08:33
Siya Kolisi
Siya Kolisi (Photo supplied by SA Rugby)
Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been linked with a move to England following the completion of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

There is nothing concrete at this stage, but Saracens and Wasps are the two clubs that have been mentioned as possible destinations for the 27-year-old. 

The rumour gained momentum when rugby channel Rugby Inside Line claimed to have heard from two sources that Kolisi was interested in making the move. 

Then, on Rugby Pass's Rugby Pod podcast, the link came up again. 

Former England flyhalf Andy Goode, though, does not believe the move would happen.

"I don't think he leaves South Africa. He's just been named captain, he's an icon there, you don't want to see your captain post-World Cup leave," he said on the podcast.

"You want to make him someone that you hang your hat on."

