Bok blow as Steyn, Bismarck WON'T face England

Cape Town - Hooker Bismarck du Plessis and centre Frans Steyn have been withdrawn from the Springbok group because of injury.

Both players sustained the injuries while playing club rugby in France last weekend.

Both went for further investigations and specialist opinions and it was decided to rather withdraw them from the Springbok squad for the Incoming Series against England.

Du Plessis and Steyn had initially been withdrawn from the squad for the first Test after they had not arrived from France on Monday due to their commitments in playing for Montpellier in the French Top 14 final against Castres, a match in which they ended up on the losing side.

South Africa face England in the first Test at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The match kicks-off at 17:05.