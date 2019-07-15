NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Bok blow as Dyantyi ruled out of Wallabies clash

2019-07-15 16:52
Aphiwe Dyantyi
Aphiwe Dyantyi (Photo supplied by SA Rugby)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi has returned to Golden Lions in Johannesburg where he will undergo rehabilitation for a hamstring injury, the Springbok management announced on Monday.

The injury has ruled Dyantyi out of the start of the Springboks’ 2019 Castle Lager Rugby Championship campaign, which kicks off at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg against Australia on Saturday.

The Bok speedster, who won the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year Award in 2018, picked up the injury during training on Friday and will consult a specialist later on Monday to discuss treatment options and a possible timeframe of return to action.

Bok management confirmed that a replacement for Dyantyi will not be called upon as they have sufficient cover in the training squad, currently in camp in Johannesburg.

The Boks regrouped in Johannesburg on Sunday evening to continue with their preparations for Saturday’s Test against Australia at Ellis Park.


 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
England win 2019 World Cup after Super Over drama Technical knockout: Kiwis praise team but query 'cruel' rules Were NZ robbed? Top umpire admits England awarded extra run in error Scantily clad pitch invader foiled at Cricket World Cup final Autopsy confirms James Small's cause of death
Healthy SA spinoff for England’s CWC win Were NZ robbed? Top umpire admits England awarded extra run in error Cricket's greatest World Cup final: 5 moments that buried NZ An inexplicable, otherworldly day at Lord's Was Sunday the greatest sporting day ... EVER?

Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

The winners of this weekend's Super Rugby semi-finals will be ...

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 