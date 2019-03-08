Bok assistant shares insights with Academy squad

Cape Town - Springbok assistant coach Jacques Nienaber shared some
valuable insights with the SA Rugby Academy players in Stellenbosch on Thursday
after attending their mid-morning training session.
Nienaber and other members of the Springbok coaching team
have been regular visitors at the SA Rugby Academy since the programme kicked
off early in February, and have supported Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux and
his assistants at selected training sessions weekly.
The SA Rugby Academy resumed on Wednesday after the players
enjoyed a well-deserved week off following the conclusion of their first
training camp last week.
"The coaches are working with a big group of players, and
they are certainly a talented bunch," said Nienaber.
"The effort and work rate they put in at Thursday’s defence
session was awesome to see, and so was their attitude. So it is really nice
group to work with.”
Nienaber added: "It is great to have a few different voices
at training with Chean and Bafana (Nhleko, Junior Springbok assistant coach) in
charge of this squad's defence.
"It is particularly pleasing for me to see the continuity at
Under-20 level. Some of these players are going to feed into our system pretty
soon, so it is nice to be exposed to the different ideas at this level. They
have a few good ideas, and they can try out few things at this level, which is
fantastic."
Of the Springbok coaching staff offering their support at
selected training sessions, Nienaber said: “It is fantastic to have the
opportunity to work with the players, especially in the sense that we can guide
them in terms of what skills are vital at Springbok level.
"This will allow the players to work on those areas of their
game, which will benefit them as they progress through the structures to senior
level."