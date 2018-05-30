NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Bok assistant Stick has no more self-doubts

2018-05-30 06:49
Mzwandile Stick (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick says he had to overcome self-doubts after he was axed from the national setup at the end of 2016.

Stick was the only casualty from Allister Coetzee’s first season in charge when he was demoted to the Junior Springbok setup.

However, Coetzee also received his marching orders after another torrid season in 2017 and when Rassie Erasmus was made Bok coach earlier this year, Stick was recalled.

Stick addressed reporters in Johannesburg on Tuesday where he admitted that his confidence took a knock.

“I’m a very strong character to where I was (in 2017). At that stage in my career ... it gave me a huge punch. You keep asking yourself questions and doubting yourself. But if you know yourself and know where you come from, those kinds of challenges become a part of you. They are challenges I have had to face,” Stick said.

“I knew the day I became a coach I’d have to face challenges, I knew I would have to go through potholes and over speed bumps. But I know my value, and I know what I can contribute to this team. I believe I have what it takes, I have no doubts about that.”

Stick added that it was “good to be back with the Springboks” and he was looking forward to Saturday’s season-opener against Wales in Washington DC (kick-off 23:00 SA time).

Read more on:    springboks  |  mzwandile stick  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Senatla keen to add to Blitzboks effort

2018-05-29 21:59

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bok Test in USA a shambles, says ex-Wales captain Rassie: Why I made Kolisi Bok captain Jones uses Boks’ ‘dislike of the English’ as motivation SA Rugby gets thumbs-up from Jake White Look out! 82-year-old granny crashes Springbok training
Super Rugby suspensions beggar belief Who will be SA's new Test No 4? WATCH: Ashwin, Nick & Naas dance in happier times on SuperSport set PSL to splurge R1.4m on player awards Steyn, Philander in SA's World Cup picture

Fixtures
Saturday, 02 June 2018
Wales v South Africa, RFK Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 09 June 2018
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Saturday, 16 June 2018
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 23 June 2018
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 25 August 2018
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Malvinas 21:10
Vote

Now that both squads have been revealed, how will the Springboks v England 3-Test series pan out?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 