Bok assistant Stick has no more self-doubts

Cape Town - Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick says he had to overcome self-doubts after he was axed from the national setup at the end of 2016.



Stick was the only casualty from Allister Coetzee’s first season in charge when he was demoted to the Junior Springbok setup.



However, Coetzee also received his marching orders after another torrid season in 2017 and when Rassie Erasmus was made Bok coach earlier this year, Stick was recalled.

Stick addressed reporters in Johannesburg on Tuesday where he admitted that his confidence took a knock.



“I’m a very strong character to where I was (in 2017). At that stage in my career ... it gave me a huge punch. You keep asking yourself questions and doubting yourself. But if you know yourself and know where you come from, those kinds of challenges become a part of you. They are challenges I have had to face,” Stick said.

“I knew the day I became a coach I’d have to face challenges, I knew I would have to go through potholes and over speed bumps. But I know my value, and I know what I can contribute to this team. I believe I have what it takes, I have no doubts about that.”



Stick added that it was “good to be back with the Springboks” and he was looking forward to Saturday’s season-opener against Wales in Washington DC (kick-off 23:00 SA time).

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick. "good to be back with the Springboks. The players are working hard for the match in Washington. We know Wales will be tough opponents." @MTNza pic.twitter.com/shwB8kp3ep — South African Rugby (@Springboks) May 29, 2018