Bismarck du Plessis pens 2-year contract extension at Montpellier

Former Springbok hooker Bismarck du Plessis has signed a new two-year deal with French Top 14 side Montpellier.

Du Plessis, who will turn 36 on Friday, has committed his services to the club until June 2022.

Du Plessis joined the French giants in 2015 along with his brother, and fellow front-ranker, Jannie.

The pair were World Cup winners in 2007.

In 90 matches for the club, Du Plessis has scored 26 tries.

Montpellier were in eighth place in the Top 14 table when the season ended early due to the coronavirus.

Educated at Grey College, Du Plessis went on to play 131 Super Rugby matches for the Sharks and 79 Tests for the Springboks, the last of which came against Argentina in the bronze medal playoff match during the 2015 Rugby World Cup at London's Olympic Stadium.



- Compiled by Sport24 staff