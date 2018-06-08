Bakkies hands out Springbok jerseys

Bakkies Botha and the Springboks (Gallo Images)

Cape Town - Springbok legend Bakkies Botha was given the honour of handing out the side's match-day jerseys ahead of their clash against England.

The Springboks, led by skipper Siya Kolisi, play their first of three Tests at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Botha handed over the jerseys at the team's hotel in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.

The 38-year-old retired from international rugby in 2014 having represented his country on 85 occasions.

The Springboks and England have met 38 times over the years, with South Africa winning 23 of those, losing 13 and drawing 2.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Trevor Nyakane/Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw/Thomas du Toit, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Warrick Gelant

England

15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell (captain), 11 Mike Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Billy Vunipola, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Chris Robshaw, 5 Nick Isiekwe, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Jamie George, 1 Mako Vunipola

Substitutes: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Brad Shields, 20 Nathan Hughes, 21 Ben Spencer, 22 Piers Francis, 23 Denny Solomona

Bakkies Botha presented the Springboks with their match jerseys on Friday afternoon. @MTNza #LoveRugby pic.twitter.com/MtRHUCxXSu — South African Rugby (@Springboks) June 8, 2018

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi with the three Bok debutants for Saturday's Test against England. #RSAvENG @MTNza pic.twitter.com/uFIzXWF8fw — South African Rugby (@Springboks) June 8, 2018