Awards: Dubious side-stepping of Pieter-Steph

Cape Town –
They say there is nothing quite as treasured as sportspeople being acknowledged
by their fellow-players.
It is
understandable in so many ways.
But after
the maiden Brightrock Players Choice Awards ceremony in Johannesburg on Tuesday
– an initiative to be welcomed, in principle – I was only left doubting whether
players make good “selectors” after all.
Malcolm Marx
earning top prize on the night of Players’ Player of the Year … really?
While he
still produced rugby of a very high standard much of the time (that’s what
indisputably class acts do) I fancy I will not be alone in suspecting that the
juggernaut Springbok and Lions hooker actually retreated slightly this year
from his quite dazzling highs of 2017.
There was no
single Marx game in the calendar year to match – though that would admittedly
have been difficult – his sheer majesty in the Newlands Test against the All
Blacks toward the end of the previous campaign.
I seldom
felt he was as forceful on the deck, as unstoppable on the charge or – perhaps
most pertinently of all – as acceptable when it came to key lineout-throwing
accuracy for much of 2018.
The
last-named department, in fact, was too often a noticeable bugbear, culminating
in a particularly (and unusually) wretched outing for him in the first game of
the Bok end-of-year tour against England at Twickenham, where a stream of
mistimed throws were almost certainly influential in the controversial 12-11
defeat.
He had
suffered a pretty similar degree of “off day” – he wasn’t alone, in fairness –
earlier in the Test campaign when the Boks were near-humiliated in Argentina,
going down 32-19 to the Pumas.
Marx was
among those who effectively paid a price for the Mendoza mauling, being
curtailed to the bench for the follow-up Rugby Championship clash with
Australia.
Instead
Bongi Mbonambi, who had been inspiring in the pivotal first two Tests of the
home series triumph over England in June when Marx was injured, was restored to
the No 2 jersey in Brisbane: as it turned out, he had a throwing-in shocker of
his own and the more customary first-choice customer entered the fray as early
as the 35th minute.
In a
curtailed Super Rugby season for him, Marx was also reasonably muted, by his
reputation, in the final in Christchurch, where he was intended to be a key
figure in the underdogs’ assault – their third failed showpiece appearance on
the trot – on the elusive silverware.
The
24-year-old is a colossal rugby figure in every respect, and almost certainly
with his best years still ahead, which is a succulent thought indeed.
This is NOT intended
as an exercise to dis him; he is among the top two or three most valuable
elements in the Springbok camp, a genuine fear factor to opponents of all
calibres when he is on premier form.
Clearly, too,
his fellow-players consider him an “yster”, as they demonstratively say in
Afrikaans.
But sorry, I
still believe they got it wrong with their top-mantle choice in Sandton: I
would have expected it to have gone to Pieter-Steph du Toit.
Instead, and
even more criminally and perplexingly, the remoulded – and truly reborn, if you
like – blindside flank bomber wasn’t even a nominee for Players’ Player of the
Year: apart from winner Marx, they comprised Aphiwe Dyantyi, Kwagga Smith and
Siya Kolisi.
Du Toit, so
fabulously consistent and feverishly industrious throughout the 2018 Bok year,
had to settle for “Defender of the Year”, which is just a bit like the
runner-up earning a box of dried fruit after the main prize in the fund-raising
raffle has been a trip to the Seychelles.
I simply
feel that the sturdy Swartland-reared forward’s more pronounced conversion in
the rugby year from the second row to the specialist cares of No 7 flank was
the success story of the season, if you like, from a Bok perspective.
It was
encapsulated by arguably the image of the year, too, being top gun on the night
Du Toit’s tears of elation and sheer exhaustion – a captivating mix – seconds
after the final whistle had blown on their shock victory over the All Blacks in
Wellington, which was also probably the international performance, the seismic
showing (sorry, Ireland) of the year.
On
Wednesday, and not long after the dust had settled on the Highveld function, SA
Rugby announced their own nominees for the more traditional SA Rugby Player of
the Year Award.
With
respect, I believe they hit the nail considerably more sweetly on the head than
the players did, by revealing Du Toit, Marx, Handre Pollard, Dyantyi and Franco
Mostert as the five contenders.
No quibbles
from here, as they say.
The national
body, I’m betting, may also deviate with their winner …
