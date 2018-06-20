NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Attack 'guru' Swys has the Boks firing

2018-06-20 12:32
Rassie Erasmus (left) and Swys de Bruin (Gallo).
Lloyd Burnard

Cape Town - Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has credited the work of consultant and Lions boss Swys de Bruin in the national side's success over the past two Tests. 

The Boks are on a high having beaten England 42-39 in Johannesburg and then 23-12 in Bloemfontein, and perhaps most pleasing is the fact that they have scored seven tries along the way. 

For the first time in a long time, the Boks look dangerous with ball in hand and in the first Test they scored some scintillating tries with all five scores that day coming from the backline. 

"We've got Swys who is our main guru when it comes to attack in our system, working with Rassie and myself," Stick told media in Cape Town on Tuesday.

"To have Swys in our system working with guys that he's worked with before, like Faf (De Klerk) and Aphiwe (Dyantyi), is great. We wanted someone who was going to bring the best out of our players and coach Swys, I have to give him credit, has been superb."

De Bruin has been involved with the Boks as a backline consultant, while Stick's role has evolved from what it was during his first stint with the national side under Allister Coetzee in 2016.

"My main focus with the team is to focus on off-the-ball stuff and on the movement and our shape, on defence and attack," he said.

"If the coach requires more numbers, it's my job to make sure that he's got those numbers. Rugby is a numbers game. We sometimes tend to focus more on what's happening with the ball and we forget about the movement around the park. One of my key focuses is the small stuff that we do off the ball."

It is early days yet, but the 33-year-old Stick is enjoying a far better time with the Boks currently. 

He was the victim of a lot of public abuse back in 2016, with Coetzee having made mention time and time again of the fact that he had not been given the opportunity to select his own coaching staff. 

"I'm in a better space, a good environment and the people around me support me," Stick said.

"For Rassie to trust me with my contribution to the team is something I will never take for granted so every opportunity that I get to represent my country I will take.

"I've never doubted myself once, so I know that I've got what it takes to go wherever I want to go.

"I know I've got a better knowledge of the game and I know I've got what it takes to become one of the best coaches in the world."

The Boks, meanwhile, are eyeing a 3-0 series whitewash on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 17:05.

