Attack 'guru' Swys has the Boks firing

Cape
Town - Springbok assistant
coach Mzwandile
Stick has credited the work of consultant and Lions
boss Swys de Bruin in
the national side's success over the past two Tests.
The Boks are on a high having
beaten England 42-39 in Johannesburg and then 23-12 in Bloemfontein, and
perhaps most pleasing is the fact that they have scored seven tries along the
way.
For the first time in a long
time, the Boks look dangerous with ball in hand and in the first Test they
scored some scintillating tries with all five scores that day coming from the
backline.
"We've got Swys who is our
main guru when it comes to attack in our system, working with Rassie and
myself," Stick told media in Cape Town on Tuesday.
"To have Swys in our system working
with guys that he's worked with before, like Faf (De Klerk) and Aphiwe
(Dyantyi), is great. We wanted someone who was going to bring the best out of
our players and coach Swys, I have to give him credit, has been superb."
De Bruin has been involved with
the Boks as a backline consultant, while Stick's role has evolved from what it
was during his first stint with the national side under Allister Coetzee in
2016.
"My main focus with the team
is to focus on off-the-ball stuff and on the movement and our shape, on defence
and attack," he said.
"If the coach requires more
numbers, it's my job to make sure that he's got those numbers. Rugby is a
numbers game. We sometimes tend to focus more on what's happening with the ball
and we forget about the movement around the park. One of my key focuses is the
small stuff that we do off the ball."
It is early days yet, but the
33-year-old Stick is enjoying a far better time with the Boks currently.
He was the victim of a lot of
public abuse back in 2016, with Coetzee having made mention time and time again
of the fact that he had not been given the opportunity to select his own
coaching staff.
"I'm in a better space, a
good environment and the people around me support me," Stick said.
"For Rassie to trust me with
my contribution to the team is something I will never take for granted so every
opportunity that I get to represent my country I will take.
"I've never doubted myself
once, so I know that I've got what it takes to go wherever I want to go.
"I know I've got a better
knowledge of the game and I know I've got what it takes to become one of the
best coaches in the world."
The
Boks, meanwhile, are eyeing a 3-0 series whitewash on Saturday.
Kick-off
is at 17:05.