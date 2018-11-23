NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Are Rassie's Springboks World Cup fit? Wales the test ...

2018-11-23 08:41
Rassie Erasmus (Getty)
Rassie Erasmus (Getty)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

Cape Town - Throughout 2018, the Springboks have threatened to put their hands up as serious World Cup contenders next year in Japan. 

It started with some scintillating play in the first two Tests over England in June where the nature of the tries scored suggested that this Bok side would be one to watch under new coach Rassie Erasmus

Defeat to England in Cape Town followed in the 3rd Test as Erasmus gave opportunities to some fringe players, and the Boks then embarked on a Rugby Championship campaign that would also produce mixed results. 

Defeats in Argentina and Australia did not go down well, but the Boks bounced back with one of their best performances of all time as they stunned the All Blacks 34-32 in Wellington. 

That defensive performance and the way the Boks were able to get over the line against the best in the world immediately sparked encouragement that South Africa could be major players in Japan next year. 

Unable to capitalise on that momentum, the Boks then let a lead slip from a commanding position to go down against the All Blacks at Loftus while, on their first match of their end-of-year tour, they were edged by England in controversial fashion. 

A last-second try secured a laboured win in Paris, while last weekend the Boks battled to a six-point win over the Scottish in Edinburgh. 

It leaves Erasmus with a record of 7 wins from 13 in 2018 and a win percentage of 54% as national coach. 

Compared to Allister Coetzee's return of 33% in his first year, Erasmus has performed far better. But is 54% a number that suggests the Boks can challenge for a third World Cup crown?

If the Boks win against Wales on Saturday, Erasmus will take his win percentage for the year to 58%.

A return of 3 out of 4 on the northern hemisphere tour, given the dramas of the England loss and the 'Farrell tackle', would be considered a success. 

Wales are flying high. 

Under the leadership of Warren Gatland, they have quietly gone about notching up 8 Test wins in a row. Wales have also beaten the Boks in all of the last 3 matches played between the sides in Cardiff, while they were victorious in Washington in June in what was Erasmus' first Test in charge.

Not even the bookmakers can pick a winner for Saturday ... it is that close. 

This is the first time since he took the job that Erasmus has named the same starting XV for consecutive Tests, and while that speaks to the magnitude of this fixture, it also shows how close we are to the World Cup. 

The Boks have just 4 confirmed Test matches between now and their tournament opener against the All Blacks in Yokohama on September 21, and it looks like Erasmus is starting to settle on his best combinations. 

There will not be any time for over-experimentation in next year's Rugby Championship, and a glance through the Springbok side for Saturday all-of-a-sudden has a settled feeling. 

There will be one or two changes, but for the most part these are the guys that Erasmus is going to back in Japan. 

For that reason alone, Saturday's Test becomes crucial for the Boks. 

A win, coupled with a solid performance in all aspects, would leave Erasmus and Bok fans feeling quietly satisfied about what they have achieved this year and what they can hope to achieve next year. 

A loss, however, would ring alarm bells at the worst possible time. 

Kick-off on Saturday is at 19:20 (SA time). 

Teams:

Wales

15 Liam Williams, 14 George North, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Gareth Anscombe, 9 Gareth Davies, 8 Ross Moriarty, 7 Justin Tipuric, 6 Dan Lydiate, 5 Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4 Adam Beard, 3 Tomas Francis, 2 Ken Owens, 1 Nicky Smith

Substitutes: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Rob Evans, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Cory Hill, 20 Ellis Jenkins, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Dan Biggar, 23 Owen Watkin

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Cheslin Kolbe

Read more on:    springboks  |  rassie erasmus  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Tom Shanklin chats to Sport24

2018-11-23 07:14

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
World Rugby boss sparks outrage at 'foreign player' list The stumbling blocks in the way of WP's move to CT Stadium Rassie sounds warning shot to Ireland after All Blacks scalp Etzebeth on the bench, Boks unchanged for Wales Mike Mangena named as former Chiefs player in drug bust
Stormers, WP ‘paramount’ for hot-seat hopeful Jooste WP presidential hopeful unpacks pay cut proposal Venter: Nothing exceptional about the All Blacks Wakefield reaches out to Krige over WP role SA-born golfer to represent Greece in World Cup

Fixtures
Saturday, 24 November 2018
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 17:00
Wales v South Africa, Principality Stadium 19:20
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v TBC, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which of the five nominees for 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year deserves the award most?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 