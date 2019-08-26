Aphiwe Dyantyi's 'B' sample result 'out this week'

Cape Town - The South African Institute of Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) has confirmed that the results of Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi's 'B' sample will be released by Friday.
In a shock revelation on Saturday it was confirmed that Dyantyi had tested positive for a banned substance having provided a urine sample on July 2 while attending a Springbok training
camp.
In a media statement issued via his agent Gert van der Merwe, Dyantyi denied any wrongdoing.
Dyantyi has not featured for the Springboks this season with reports suggesting he is still struggling with an injury.
Despite
a stellar start to his Springboks career when he was named World
Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2018, he is not expected to
be included in national coach Rassie Erasmus' 31-man squad for this
year's Rugby World Cup in Japan which will be announced at 15:00 on
Monday - which will be Dyantyi's 25th birthday.
Dyantyi made
his Springbok debut in June last year against England at Ellis Park and
played his last Test against Wales in Cardiff on the end of year tour.
SAIDS chief executive Khalid Galant confirmed to Sport24 that a statement will
be issued by the end of this week after the results of the 'B' sample
are in.
The substance in question has not been disclosed.
Full statement on Aphiwe Dyantyi failed doping test:
On
Wednesday, 14 August 2019, I was notified by SAIDS that a urine sample
that I had provided on 2 July 2019, during my attendance at the
Springbok camp, had returned a positive result for a banned substance.
We have requested that my “B sample” be tested and will have feedback during the course of the next couple of days.
I would like to put the following on record;
–
I want to deny ever taking any prohibited substance, intentionally or
negligently to enhance my performance on the field. I believe in hard
work and fair play. I have never cheated and never will;
–
The presence of this prohibited substance in my body has come as a
massive shock to me and together with my management team and experts
appointed by them, we are doing everything we can to get to the source
of this and to prove my innocence;
– As a professional
sportsman on national and international level we get tested on a regular
basis. I have been tested before and again, since this test. It is part
of the job and we all know that each and every player is bound to get
tested at least two to four times a year. Taking any prohibited
substance would not only be irresponsible and something that I would
never intentionally do, it would also be senseless and stupid;
I
underwent a drug-test on the 15th of June 2019 (only two weeks prior to
the 2nd July testing) which did not return any adverse finding;
I
want to apologise in advance to my team-mates and management at the
Lions and Springboks, my friends and my family for the negative impact
this news may have. Personally this game has given me an opportunity to
inspire not only the young rugby hopefuls but South Africans across all
walks of life and that is something I do not take for granted and
something I would definitely not risk by doing a stupid act like this.
I
will now put all my energy in working with my support team and focus in
proving my innocence in this matter and will not be providing any
comments until there are further developments in the matter that
warrants comment from my side.
Aphiwe DyantyiCompiled by Garrin Lambley