NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Another former Springbok dies of MNS

2018-12-08 08:55
SA Rugby logo (Supplied)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Springbok centre Wynand Mans died this week after a battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MNS).

He was 76.

Sport24 reported of Mans’ death on Friday and according to Netwerk24, he suffered from MNS for the past two-and-a-half years.

It is the same illness that led to the deaths of former Springboks Joost van der Westhuizen and Tinus Linee.

Mans played two Tests for the Springboks in 1965 and later became a top-level referee in the 1980s.

According to the SA Rugby Referees website, Mans is the last Springbok rugby player to become a top referee.

Mans' son in law Piet van Zyl said he battled the illness with great dignity.

"As with all his other challenges, he took the bull by the horns. He displayed unbelievable determination. We never heard him complain. He set a wonderful example for his children and grandchildren."

Mans is the second former Springbok to die in the last week, with Sport24 earlier reporting on the passing of former centre Gertjie Brynard, who was 80.

Mans and Brynard, who both spent their final days in Onrus, were team-mates in Western Province's Currie Cup triumphs in 1964 and 1966.

ALSO READ: Former Welsh hooker suffering from Motor Neurone Disease

Read more on:    springboks  |  gertjie brynard  |  wynand mans  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ex-Lions, Bulls lock beaten to death in France 1 Bok named in Rugby World's team of 2018 Ex-Bok and top-level referee dies Bakkies calls on Bulls to get Fourie du Preez involved ICC rules: Shamsi mask celebration is banned!
Ex-Bok and top-level referee dies SASCOC inquiry recommends major changes Bakkies calls on Bulls to get Fourie du Preez involved Desiree Ellis chats to Sport24 Habana tips All Black to break his RWC try-record

Fixtures
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v TBC, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Following the conclusion of the various end of year tours to Europe, who is your favourite for the 2019 Rugby World Cup title?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 