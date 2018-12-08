Another former Springbok dies of MNS

Cape Town - Former Springbok centre Wynand Mans died this week after a battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MNS).



He was 76.



Sport24 reported of Mans’ death on Friday and according to Netwerk24, he suffered from MNS for the past two-and-a-half years.



It is the same illness that led to the deaths of former Springboks Joost van der Westhuizen and Tinus Linee.



Mans played two Tests for the Springboks in 1965 and later became a top-level referee in the 1980s.

According to the SA Rugby Referees website, Mans is the last Springbok rugby player to become a top referee.

Mans' son in law Piet van Zyl said he battled the illness with great dignity.

"As with all his other challenges, he took the bull by the horns. He displayed unbelievable determination. We never heard him complain. He set a wonderful example for his children and grandchildren."

Mans is the second former Springbok to die in the last week, with Sport24 earlier reporting on the passing of former centre Gertjie Brynard, who was 80.

Mans and Brynard, who both spent their final days in Onrus, were team-mates in Western Province's Currie Cup triumphs in 1964 and 1966.

RIP Wynand Mans.. One of the best of his generation https://t.co/lOSLVE3CCR — Jonathan Kaplan (@RefJK) December 7, 2018