All Blacks pay tribute to Bok legend Habana

Cape Town - The All Blacks have paid tribute to Bryan Habana after the legendary Springbok winger announced his retirement from rugby on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Habana is the second-most-capped Springbok of all time with 124 Test caps.

Habana played 25 Tests against the All Blacks, who are seen as South Africa's greatest rivals.

He was one the winning side in eight of those Tests.

The All Blacks, via their official Twitter account, heaped praise on Habana, who they describe as "one of our greatest rivals":