Springboks

9 overseas stars join Springbok training camp

2019-06-23 18:49
Frans Steyn (Gallo)
Cape Town - A group of 26 players gathered in Pretoria on Sunday for the next installment of the national alignment and conditioning camps as the Springboks continue with their preparations for the forthcoming international season.

Players from the Bulls and Sharks, who took part in the weekend's Super Rugby quarter-final matches, will join the camp from next Monday.

Nine overseas-based players will attend the camp and they include: flank Marcell Coetzee (Ulster, Ireland), utility forward Rynhardt Elstadt (Tououse, France), prop Vincent Koch (Saracens, England), lock Franco Mostert (Gloucester, England), scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, fullback Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz, Japan), scrumhalf Cobus Reinach (Northampton Saints), wing/fullback Cheslin Kolbe and centre Frans Steyn (Montpellier, France).

The Springboks kick off their shortened campaign on July 20 against the Wallabies in Johannesburg and that match will be followed a week later by the keenly awaited rematch with New Zealand in Wellington, the scene of last year's epic away win over against the All Blacks.

The Boks conclude their official campaign against Argentina two weeks later, on August 10 in Salta, while the same two teams are set to meet again a week later in Pretoria in a once-off Test before the Boks report for Rugby World Cup training duty.

The following players will attend the Springbok alignment and conditioning camp from Sunday in Pretoria (in alphabetical order):

Forwards

Schalk Brits (Bulls), Marcell Coetzee (Ulster, Ireland), Lood de Jager (Bulls), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Stormers), Rynhardt Elstadt (Toulouse, France), Eben Etzebeth (Stormers), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Vincent Koch (Saracens, England), Siya Kolisi (Stormers), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Lions), Bongi Mbonambi (Stormers), Tendai Mtawarira (Sharks), Franco Mostert (Gloucester, England), Marvin Orie (Lions), Kwagga Smith (Lions)

Backs

Damian de Allende (Stormers), Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks, England), Aphiwe Dyantyi (Lions), Elton Jantjies (Lions), Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse, France), Dillyn Lleyds (Stormers), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz, Japan), Cobus Reinach (Northampton Saints, England), Frans Steyn (Montpellier, France)

